Trump forced to pull health care bill in major setback

Washington, United States | AFP | Donald Trump on Friday asked House Speaker Paul Ryan to withdraw an embattled Republican health care bill, moments before a vote, signaling a major political defeat for the US president.

“The speaker talked to the president at three o’clock today and the president asked the speaker to pull the bill,” a leadership aide in the House of Representatives told AFP.

Trump had put his reputation as a dealmaker on the line with the high-risk vote, even as Republican rebels threatened to torpedo their own party’s attempt to repeal and replace Barack Obama’s signature health law.