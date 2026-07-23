NCBA Bank Uganda drives automotive innovation at the 2026 NCBA auto show

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | NCBA Bank Uganda last week reaffirmed its commitment to advancing mobility, innovation and economic growth as the Platinum and Official Title Sponsor of the 2026 NCBA Auto Show, Uganda’s premier automotive exhibition.

Held from 17–19 July 2026 at Kololo Independence Grounds, this year’s edition marked a major milestone as the Auto Show expanded into a three-day experience for the first time. Running under the theme “Safer Vehicles. Safer Roads. Safer Journeys,” the event was organized in partnership with the Ministry of Works and Transport to promote road safety, responsible motoring and innovation within Uganda’s automotive sector.

The NCBA Auto Show brought together leading vehicle dealers, manufacturers, mobility solution providers, government agencies, financial institutions and thousands of automotive enthusiasts for an engaging showcase of the latest developments shaping the industry.

As the Title Sponsor, NCBA Bank Uganda used the platform to demonstrate how its Asset Finance solutions are making vehicle ownership more accessible for individuals and businesses across Uganda. Visitors to the NCBA pavilion interacted with banking specialists, received financing guidance and explored flexible vehicle financing options tailored to their needs.

Speaking during the event, Julius Konyani, Executive Director of NCBA Bank Uganda, said the partnership reflected the bank’s commitment to empowering customers and supporting Uganda’s automotive growth.

“At NCBA, we believe that mobility is a catalyst for growth. Whether it is an individual purchasing their first vehicle or a business expanding its fleet, access to the right financial solutions creates new opportunities. Our continued partnership with the Auto Show reflects our commitment to supporting Uganda’s automotive industry while making vehicle ownership more attainable for our customers.”

Adad Iraguha, Head of Asset Finance at NCBA Bank Uganda, noted that the Auto Show provided an ideal platform to connect customers with practical financing solutions.

“The NCBA Auto Show brought together everyone with an interest in mobility, making it the perfect opportunity to showcase our Asset Finance offering. Whether customers were looking for personal vehicles, commercial vehicles or fleet solutions, our team was available to provide expert guidance and financing solutions that make ownership simple, flexible and affordable.”

NCBA’s Asset Finance solution offers up to 90% financing for both new and used vehicles, competitive interest rates, flexible repayment periods and financing options for personal, commercial and fleet vehicle acquisitions. Throughout the event, visitors engaged directly with NCBA relationship managers and received guidance on financing solutions designed to help them acquire vehicles while managing repayments comfortably.

The 2026 NCBA Auto Show featured an exciting line-up of attractions, including luxury and everyday vehicles, electric vehicles, motorcycles, vintage classics, drifting, gymkhana demonstrations, BMX stunt displays, gaming and technology experiences, road safety education, family entertainment and interactive activations from leading automotive brands.

Edgar Tusiime, Head of Marketing at NCBA Bank Uganda, said the event continues to provide an important platform for the bank to engage customers beyond traditional banking services.

“The NCBA Auto Show is more than an automotive exhibition; it is a platform where innovation, lifestyle and financial empowerment come together. We were delighted to welcome visitors and demonstrate how NCBA continues to support customers in achieving their ambitions through innovative financial solutions.”

The successful conclusion of the 2026 NCBA Auto Show highlighted the growing role of collaboration between financial institutions, automotive stakeholders and government agencies in shaping Uganda’s mobility future while creating greater access to vehicle ownership opportunities.