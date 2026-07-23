East Africa’s data consumption drives Airtel Africa’s mobile services revenue to $607 million

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | East Africa’s growing appetite for mobile internet continued to fuel Airtel Africa’s Mobile Services business during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, helping lift mobile services revenue to $607 million, up from $498 million in the same quarter last year. The performance reflects sustained growth in digital adoption across the region, with data services emerging as the fastest-growing revenue stream while voice remained the largest contributor to mobile services revenue.

Overall Mobile Services revenue increased by 21.9% in reported currency and 14.4% in constant currency, supported by a 9.3% increase in the customer base to 86.5 million and a 5.3% increase in Mobile Services average revenue per user (ARPU). The stronger reported growth was also supported by the appreciation of the Zambian kwacha during the period.

While voice revenue remained the largest contributor, generating US$285 million, it grew by 8.0% in constant currency, reflecting continued demand for traditional voice services across the region.

Data services, however, continued to be the standout growth engine. Data revenue increased to US$269 million, representing 22.5% growth in constant currency, nearly three times faster than voice revenue growth. The performance was driven by a 16.8% increase in data customers to 37.8 million, rising smartphone adoption and significantly higher mobile internet usage. Smartphone penetration reached 48.1%, while average monthly data consumption per smartphone customer increased to 11.9GB, up from 8.8GB a year earlier, highlighting the region’s accelerating digital transformation.

Beyond Mobile Services, Airtel Money also maintained strong momentum, with revenue increasing by 21.1% in constant currency to US$247 million, driven by increased adoption of digital financial services, mobile payments and a growing customer base across East Africa.

Across its 14 African markets, Airtel Africa reported Group revenue of US$1.85 billion, representing 31.0% growth during the quarter. The Group’s customer base increased by 11.6% to 189 million, while data customers grew by 15.5% to 87.3 million and Airtel Money customers increased by 17.3% to 56.5 million. EBITDA, a key measure of operating profitability, rose by 12.0% to US$895 million, while profit after tax more than doubled to US$156 million, reflecting continued operational momentum across the business.

Commenting on the results, Airtel Africa Chief Executive Officer, Sunil Taldar said the company had started the financial year with another strong performance, driven by continued investment in customer experience and network infrastructure.

“We have started this year with another pleasing performance. Our continued focus on the customer experience translated into accelerating customer base growth across all business segments. Supported by sustained investment in our network, smartphone penetration reached 51%, driving significant growth in data traffic as customers continue to embrace digital solutions across our markets,” he said.

Taldar also highlighted the company’s proposed London Stock Exchange listing as a key strategic milestone expected to broaden Airtel Africa’s investor base, enhance liquidity and support the company’s long-term growth ambitions.