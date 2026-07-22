US does not believe Iran serious about negotiations — Rubio

TOKYO | TASS | Tehran has reached out to Washington regarding negotiations to resolve the armed conflict, but the United States does not believe that Iran is serious, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated at a meeting of foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states in Manila.

“Iran has been reaching out to the United States both directly and indirectly to engage in talks about settling the differences with regards to what’s happening in that part of the world,” he asserted. “The problem we’re having right now is that they’re not serious about talks.”

According to Rubio, “if they [Tehran] are serious, we [Washington] are serious.” Otherwise, the United States “will do what is necessary to protect that our interest and also the interests of our allies,” the Secretary of State added.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, on the night of July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz.