Housing Finance Bank deepens customer engagement in Teso Sub-Region

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Housing Finance Bank hosted more than 150 customers in Soroti on Friday, July 17, 2026, during an engagement aimed at strengthening customer relationships, listening to client feedback, and delivering financial solutions tailored to their evolving personal and business needs.

The engagement brought together customers, bank leadership, and city officials for discussions on the financial aspirations of individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses across the Teso sub- region. The forum also gave customers an opportunity to share their experiences and provide feedback on how the bank can further improve its products and services.

Speaking at the event, the bank’s Head of Customer Experience, Carolyne Agudo, said customer feedback remains central to the bank’s efforts to enhance service delivery.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. Listening to their experiences enables us to continuously improve our products, enhance service delivery, and provide solutions that meet their changing financial needs. We remain committed to delivering a banking experience that is faster, more responsive, and more personalized,” she said.

Customers also received information about some of the bank’s key financial solutions, including Swift Loans, Agricultural Production Loans, Mortgage Solutions, and Education Finance. The products are designed to support home ownership, business growth, agricultural productivity, and access to quality education, contributing to inclusive economic development across the region.

One of the highlights of the engagement was a legal advisory session facilitated by the bank’s external legal counsel. Customers were guided through their rights, the legal requirements governing various banking and business transactions, and participated in an interactive question-and-answer session. The discussion equipped attendees with practical legal knowledge to help them make informed financial and business decisions, reflecting the bank’s commitment to empowering customers beyond providing financial services.

During the discussions, customers called for faster loan processing, quicker response times, and more personalized financial solutions. Bank representatives welcomed the feedback and reaffirmed their commitment to continuously improving customer experience and service efficiency.

Housing Finance Bank’s Branch Distribution Manager, Philip Emunot, highlighted the bank’s unique position as Uganda’s only indigenous commercial bank, noting that its success has been built on strong and enduring relationships with customers.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do,” he said. “As a proudly 100% Ugandan- owned bank, we attribute our success to the confidence, trust, and enduring relationships we have built with the customers and communities we serve.”

The event also featured a customer appreciation ceremony, during which loyal customers were recognised and rewarded for their continued trust and partnership with the bank.

The engagement was attended by Soroti City Town Clerk Joseph Mwesigwa, Soroti City Mayor and Guest of Honour Francis Esudu Obwonyo, and Community Development Officer Osekenye Damalie, who represented customers. Their participation underscored the importance of collaboration between financial institutions and local leaders in advancing financial inclusion and community development.

The Soroti customer engagement forms part of Housing Finance Bank’s ongoing nationwide initiative to strengthen relationships with customers through regular engagements that encourage dialogue, gather feedback, and ensure the bank continues to develop solutions that respond to the changing needs of the communities it serves.