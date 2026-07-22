Britam, Airtel Money partner to expand access to insurance and investment services

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Britam Uganda and Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited have launched a partnership aimed at expanding access to insurance, investment and other regulated financial services through Airtel Money, as financial institutions increasingly turn to digital platforms to deepen financial inclusion.

The collaboration will enable customers to access insurance and investment products through mobile-first channels, combining Britam’s expertise in insurance, life assurance and asset management with Airtel Money’s digital payments platform and nationwide customer reach.

The companies say the initiative is intended to address Uganda’s protection and investment gaps by making regulated financial services easier to access, understand and pay for through a platform already used by millions of Ugandans for daily transactions.

The partnership will operate under the Insurance Ku Ssimu campaign, which seeks to reduce barriers such as distance, paperwork and limited operating hours while maintaining regulatory standards and customer protection.

Its first product is Motor Third Party insurance. Customers can purchase the cover by dialling 185761#, entering their vehicle details and authorising payment using their Airtel Money PIN. They then receive confirmation via SMS and can retrieve a digital Motor Third Party sticker.

Speaking at the launch in Kampala on July 22, Allan Mafabi, Managing Director of Britam Uganda, said the partnership extends beyond a single insurance product.

“This is a strategic partnership built around impact, not simply a single product. We are bringing together insurance, life assurance and investment expertise with a channel that millions of Ugandans already use. Our ambition is to make financial protection and wealth-building more accessible, and to help households and businesses become better able to withstand shocks and plan for the future.”

Japhet Aritho, Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited, said the collaboration builds on the role mobile money has played in expanding financial access.

“Mobile money has already transformed how Ugandans participate in the economy. The next opportunity is to use that same reach and familiarity to help customers protect what they are building and access more pathways to long- term financial security. Through this partnership, we are moving beyond transactions and using our platform to support inclusion, resilience and meaningful customer outcomes.”

The partners said customer education will be central to the rollout through media campaigns, market activations, digital education and live demonstrations aimed at improving public understanding of insurance and investment products.

They also said future products will be introduced based on customer demand, responsible product design and the necessary regulatory approvals, with success measured not only by uptake but also by customer understanding, sustained use, service quality and the number of previously underserved people reached