Watu Uganda reaches one million device financing milestone

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Watu Uganda has reached a major milestone after financing one million devices through Watu Simu, reinforcing its commitment to expanding access to smartphones and digital opportunities for Ugandans across the country.

The milestone was celebrated at an event in Kampala on July 20 2026, coinciding with seven years of Watu Uganda’s operations since entering the market in July 2019, as well as three years since the launch of its smartphone financing solution, Watu Simu, in July 2023.

Through Watu Simu, customers can acquire smartphones through flexible financing options, paying an initial deposit and completing manageable repayments over time instead of covering the full purchase cost upfront. For thousands of Ugandans — including boda riders, traders, entrepreneurs and students — a smartphone is more than a communication device. It is an essential business tool that enables digital payments, customer engagement, access to markets, inventory management and income generation.

“Growth of this scale does not happen by accident,” said Damien Gueroult, Country Manager, Watu Uganda. “The demand we are seeing shows that people are looking for practical and sustainable ways to own smartphones. They want access to tools that help them grow their businesses and improve their livelihoods. That is why we continue to invest in expanding our dealer network, which now has more than 300 partners across Uganda, ensuring customers can access Watu Simu wherever they are.”

Watu Uganda’s smartphone financing portfolio has experienced significant growth in recent years. After reaching 500,000 financed devices in 2025, the company doubled this figure to one million devices by July 2026, achieving the milestone in less than a year.

More than 250,000 devices were financed during the first half of 2026 alone, demonstrating strong market demand and growing consumer confidence in flexible financing solutions.

This growth has been supported by an expanding nationwide distribution network. Watu Uganda currently operates through 29 branches, works with more than 300 dealer partners, over 10,000 agents and 880 employees, bringing smartphone financing closer to customers in urban centres, peri-urban communities and regional markets.

The impact of Watu Simu extends beyond device ownership. Smartphones financed through the platform are helping customers access new opportunities, improve productivity and participate more actively in Uganda’s growing digital economy.

The connection between Watu’s asset financing solutions is also becoming increasingly evident. More than 6,000 boda riders who previously financed motorcycles through Watu have gone on to finance smartphones through Watu Simu, combining mobility and digital tools to strengthen their businesses.

Women are also playing a growing role in the platform’s expansion. Female customers account for 42% of Watu Simu’s one million customers, and as of June 2026, women represented half of all new customers joining the service.

For customers such as Suzan, a market trader in Kampala, Watu Simu provided an opportunity to own her first smartphone through financing rather than an upfront purchase. She has since paid down most of her balance using income from her daily activities and says the device has become an important connection point with customers, suppliers and family.

In Rukungiri, Adrine, a tailor and small business owner, says the flexibility of completing payments over nine months enabled her to access a smartphone while managing her business expenses. She has since recommended Watu Simu to other customers seeking affordable device ownership options.

Watu Uganda is now focused on building on this momentum and reaching the next one million Watu Simu customers through continued innovation, stronger partnerships and wider market access.

“We are only getting started,” said Mykyta Batenko, Head of Watu Simu, Uganda.

“Our focus is on reaching the next one million customers and achieving that growth faster than we achieved the first. Uganda remains one of our most important markets, and this milestone provides a strong foundation for the next phase of our journey.”

Beyond smartphone financing, Watu Uganda continues to support economic mobility through financing solutions for motorcycles and electric motorcycles, helping customers access assets that power their livelihoods.

The Kampala celebration brought together Watu teams, dealer partners and customers to recognise the achievement and highlight the shared role of customers, partners and employees in driving the company’s growth.

With one million devices financed, Watu Uganda’s Watu Simu platform is demonstrating the growing demand for accessible digital tools and the role of innovative financing in helping more Ugandans participate in the digital economy.