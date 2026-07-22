MTN MoMo and Next Travel launch digital travel booking platform

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Mobile Money (U) Limited, in partnership with Next Travel, has launched Travel by MoMo, a new digital travel booking platform designed to make air travel more accessible, convenient, and inclusive for Ugandans.

The platform, unveiled on July 21 in Kampala, enables customers to search, compare, and pay for flights directly from their mobile phones using MTN MoMo, removing many of the barriers traditionally associated with booking international travel.

Through Travel by MoMo, users can access a wide range of global flight options, view fares in Uganda Shillings, and complete their bookings using a trusted and familiar payment method.

Speaking at the launch, MTN MoMo Managing Director Phase Lubega said the platform reflects the company’s commitment to developing practical digital solutions that address the everyday needs of Ugandans.

“Travel by MoMo is a solution designed around the realities of Ugandan travellers. We recognised that many people still face challenges when booking flights, from navigating multiple websites to accessing suitable payment options.

Through our partnership with Next Travel, we are simplifying that journey by enabling customers to search, compare, and pay for flights conveniently through a platform they already know and trust,” Lubega explained.

Speaking about the platform’s role in expanding access to travel, MTN MoMo Uganda Chief Product Officer Jemima Kariuki said: “At MTN MoMo, we believe everyone should have access to the opportunities that travel creates. By enabling flight bookings through MoMo, we are making travel more accessible to more Ugandans, including those who may not have access to credit cards but are active users of mobile money.”

Travel by MoMo combines the convenience of digital booking with reliable local customer support, ensuring travellers can access assistance whenever they need it. The platform is designed to serve a wide range of customers, including business travellers, traders, professionals, students, families, and anyone looking for a simpler and more convenient way to book flights.

The platform is powered by Next Travel, one of Uganda’s leading travel management companies, combining local travel expertise with dedicated customer support to deliver a seamless booking experience.

Commenting on the partnership, Next Travel Managing Director Jonathan Martin Kyeyo said: “Travel today is about giving customers greater choice, convenience, and confidence. Through our partnership with MTN MoMo, we have created a locally tailored solution that allows Ugandans to search, compare, and book flights with ease. Backed by world-class travel technology, Travel by MoMo connects customers to global travel opportunities through a platform designed around their everyday needs.”

To deliver a world-class booking experience, Travel by MoMo is powered by Amadeus, one of the world’s leading travel technology providers. Its technology supports airlines, travel agencies, airports, and travel platforms in more than 190 countries, giving customers access to real-time global flight inventory and enabling them to compare and select travel options that best suit their needs.

The launch of Travel by MoMo marks another milestone in MTN MoMo’s evolution beyond digital payments, reinforcing its commitment to offering innovative solutions that simplify everyday life. By combining secure mobile payments, local customer support, and global travel technology, the platform makes flight booking easier, faster, and more accessible than ever before.

Customers can access Travel by MoMo through the MTN MoMo app, where they can search, compare, and book flights in just a few simple steps.