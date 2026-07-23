Pearl Bank looks to a digital future a year after rebranding

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As Uganda’s Pearl Bank marks a year since rebranding, officials are confident that their new identity reflects the bank’s transformation into a digitally progressive, inclusive, and nationally grounded financial institution.

“The rebranding also signifies the bank’s readiness to embrace the future with confidence, ensuring long-term growth, relevance, and impact,” remarked Priscilla Akora, Head of Marketing at Pearl Bank. They were previously PostBank Uganda.

Rebranding and the spread of the network to Luwero have reinforced Pearl Bank’s drive for sustainable financial inclusion through micro, small and medium loans for agriculture, school fees, and business as well as digital channels: Wendi Mobile Wallet and mobile payment solutions, which can all be accessed using the Pearl Bank App or USSD.

The Luwero Branch was the pilot branch for the rebrand project, bringing the total branch network to 59, inclusive of the new head office at Roscoe Road – Kololo, off Lugogo Bypass. The branch network is complemented by the 59 ATMs, over 13,000 Wendi agents, and 14 mobile vans, which are in addition to the online and digital banking channels – Pearl Bank App, Online Banking, and Wendi Mobile Wallet.

Priscilla Akora, Head of Marketing, narrated how a focus on digital is changing the lives of their customers. “Imagine a small maize farmer in Rakai with our agri-value chain finance; she gets inputs off credit at planting, sells to a contracted buyers and receives payment into a Pearl Bank account and then uses the Pearl App to pay school fees and save on Wendi Wallet for the next season This single chain drives financial inclusion and entrepreneurship,” Akora said.

In June last year, the shareholders approved the name change to Pearl Bank, a strategic milestone in the bank’s journey. “This decision was made to align the bank’s identity with its aspiration of becoming a trusted partner in the growth and prosperity of Ugandans. The rebranding included a new name, logo, and color, along with refreshed messaging, while maintaining the core purpose ‘to serve Ugandans’, officials said.

Uganda is known as the “Pearl of Africa,” a phrase that reflects the nation’s extraordinary beauty, a wealth of natural resources, diverse wildlife, vibrant people, and rich cultural heritage.

Strategic direction

Officials said Pearl Bank’s strategic direction is rooted in the core purpose of fostering prosperity for Ugandans and this ambition is driven by two overarching goals.

First is driving sustainable financial inclusion by ensuring that all Ugandans, regardless of location or status, have access to relevant, affordable, and secure financial services.

The second is stimulating entrepreneurship and services by supporting the development of Ugandan enterprises and enhancing service delivery to promote economic activity and job creation.

“The rebrand has been a profound milestone in Pearl Banks’ journey, and we thank our customers who have embraced the new identity with positivity. We have received a lot of positive reviews that the new name reflects who Uganda is, the Pearl of Africa,” said Priscilla Akora, Head of Marketing.

She encouraged customers to get a Pearl ATM card or cheque book since the PostBank ones are being phased out. They can visit any of our nearest branches with their ID before Dec 2026 for the cheques and Jan 2027 for the ATM cards.