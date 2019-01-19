Oulanyah test-drives Kiira EV car

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah, has test driven the Kiira EV car, as he toured exhibition stalls during the Parliament week.

Makerere University developed the power train and in-Vehicle Communication Network for the Vision 2020.

The Kiira EV car employs a simple battery electric powertrain consisting of an energy storage bank, energy converter and a rotary machine (induction motor). It is powered by electricity, which is stored in the battery bank through repetitive charging.

Oulanyah, who drove the car around the Parliament parking area on Thursday, 17 January 2018, applauded the innovators.

The Deputy Speaker also toured exhibition stalls of over 20 departments of Parliament as well as of ministries, departments and agencies. The exhibitors are showcasing their work and services to the public.

Oulanyah particularly engaged the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) over the plan to roll out the digitalized curricula for schools.

The NCDC has developed a software for primary and secondary curricula to enable learners to explore learning materials at their convenience.

The new technology known as Virtual Learn is loaded with simulations and animation which can be manipulated and permits performance tracking by schools and parents and can be accessed on Android mobile devices.

The software has been loaded on tablets that are being sold by NCDC at a price ranging from Shs300,000 to Shs770,000, depending on the special features .

Oulanyah noted that the innovation will only benefit those in urban centers since they can afford the tablets while their counterparts in rural areas who cannot afford will be left out.

“You need to find ways of distributing these tablets to schools in rural areas at no cost so that all Ugandans can benefit from the digitalized curricula,” said Oulanyah

The ongoing exhibitions are part of the activities to mark the Parliament Week which started on 13 January and ends on 19 January, 2019. This is an annual event and this year, it is being held under the theme, ‘Championing accountability to improve service delivery’.

The week started with a charity walk aimed at raising funds to establish a rehabilitation centre for people living with albinism. Other activities that have been held are ecumenical thanksgiving service and panel discussion involving Local Government leaders across the country.

Activities which are ongoing include; guided tours of Parliament, meet your MP session and Corporate Social Responsibility aimed at raising funds to buy trees.

The Public Parliament was held on Friday, 18 January 2019 where the public held a debate in the Parliament Chambers.

