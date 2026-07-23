Uganda recovers 46 stolen vehicles in June as Police strengthens smart enforcement

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Police recovered 46 stolen vehicles in June, with officials saying the results highlight the growing role of the Intelligent Transport Monitoring System (ITMS) in combating vehicle theft and verifying ownership.

Luke Owoyesigyire, Deputy Public Relations Officer for Kampala Metropolitan Police, said the recoveries demonstrate how the continued rollout of the ITMS is helping law enforcement trace stolen vehicles and motorcycles more quickly while improving ownership verification.

According to the ITMS Monitoring Centre, 46 of the 52 vehicle theft cases reported during the month were successfully resolved, representing an 88% recovery rate. The centre also handled 145 vehicle- and motorcycle-related incidents in June, compared with 74 cases in May — an increase of nearly 96%.

Officials attributed the rise in reported incidents to stronger coordination between police stations and the Monitoring Centre following the deployment of dedicated hotline phones. The new communication channels have made it easier for officers across the country to report cases through the ITMS platform.

“The increase in reported incidents is a positive indicator that more police officers are actively utilizing the smart platform,” the Monitoring Centre said.

“Enhanced coordination, improved communication channels, and the dedication of Monitoring Centre operators continue to strengthen our ability to support law enforcement in recovering stolen vehicles and motorcycles.”

The centre added that close collaboration with the Police Multimedia Unit, video analysis teams, and the Uganda Revenue Authority has further strengthened operations by enabling faster verification of vehicle records and more coordinated field responses.

Owoyesigyire said separate operations by Kampala Metropolitan Police also led to the recovery of one suspected stolen motor vehicle, one suspected stolen motorcycle, and 15 motorcycles believed to have been concealed before being sold.

“We have recovered a suspected stolen motorcycle, a suspected stolen motor vehicle, and 15 motorcycles believed to have been concealed before being sold, while several suspects have been arrested and investigations are ongoing,” he said.

He urged members of the public who have lost motorcycles to report to Wakiso Police Station with proof of ownership, including a national identity card and the motorcycle logbook, to determine whether any of the recovered motorcycles belong to them.

“Our operations against vehicle and motorcycle theft will continue as we pursue other suspects still at large and work to establish the rightful ownership of all recovered motorcycles,” Owoyesigyire said.

Uganda continues to roll out the Intelligent Transport Monitoring System, which combines digital number plates with real-time monitoring technology to combat vehicle theft, improve road security, and strengthen law enforcement’s ability to trace stolen vehicles and motorcycles across the country.