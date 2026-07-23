Busoga High School Kamuli secures new bus with Equity Bank support

New School Bus with safety features boosts learner protection at Busoga High School

Kamuli, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Equity Bank Uganda has been hailed for supporting the education sector beyond conventional banking.

Speaking at a handover ceremony of a new 2025 Isuzu 67-seater school bus to Busoga High School, Kamuli Municipal Education Officer Ivan Wakabi urged school administrators across the country to take advantage of the Equity Bank solutions and invest in roadworthy vehicles.

The new bus, acquired through Equity Bank Uganda’s tailored asset financing solutions, is fitted with onboard surveillance cameras to enhance safety, accountability and monitoring during school transport.

“The safety of our children on the road has been a major concern, especially with learners walking long distances along busy roads or relying on unregulated public transport. Having a dedicated school bus drastically reduces those road safety risks and gives parents peace of mind. This new bus provides a safe, controlled environment where our learners are protected on their daily commute,” Wakabi said.

Speaking at the event, representatives from Equity Bank Uganda reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to empowering educational institutions through affordable and flexible asset financing solutions that enable schools to invest in quality infrastructure without straining their cash flows.

“Equity Bank offers a complete suite of financial solutions for educational institutions, including asset financing for critical vehicles and equipment; development financing to build dormitories, science labs, and classrooms; and bridge financing to help schools manage short-term cash flow gaps, payroll, and maintenance needs,” said Mwanje Tom, Equity Bank’s Jinja Branch Manager.

The bank noted that access to modern transport is essential for schools, not only for academic and co-curricular activities but also for safeguarding the lives of learners and staff.

The handover concluded with excitement among students, teachers, and parents, who welcomed the arrival of the new bus as both an investment in education and a timely response to the national call for safer school transportation.

The handover comes at a time when Uganda is grappling with concerns over the safety of learners travelling for school activities. In recent weeks, several road crashes involving school vehicles have claimed the lives of students, prompting the Ministry of Education and Sports to suspend school tours and trips as investigations into the accidents continue.

In a symbolic gesture highlighting the importance of safety, the school invited a priest to offer prayers and bless both the new bus and its driver, asking for God’s protection over every journey the school undertakes.