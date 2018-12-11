Lack of integrity impeding Anti Corruption fight –Museveni

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has admitted government’s failure to stamp out embezzlement of public funds due to lack of integrity among public officials.

Speaking during the commemoration of the International Anti-Corruption Day on Monday at Kololo Independence grounds, Museveni said he had set up a new statehouse anti-corruption unit to help report corrupt officials for action.

He introduced Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema to the Public as Head of the Statehouse Anti-Corruption Unit, saying despite the fact that she is a young woman; she is tough when its comes to her job.

Museveni asked members of the public to report corrupt individuals to the team using toll free numbers that he read out to the public and were also displayed on the big screens at Kololo Independence grounds.

The president noted that despite fighting corruption for the last 30 years, it has reached alarming levels. He blamed the escalation of the vice on negligence and lack of action by permanent secretaries, Chief Administrative Officers, town clerks and Sub county chiefs.

After capturing power, Museveni says Uganda’s problems included extra judicial killings and extortion by the army on road blocks, poaching, encroachment on Parks and Wetlands with collusion of officials, embezzlement of public funds, bribery and nepotism.

He however, notes that while his government managed to fight the rest, corruption by traffic police and embezzlement of public funds have remained. Museveni asked public servants who are tired of serving under his government to quit rather than serving with corrupt tendencies.

Museveni called on citizens to assist in identifying and reporting corrupt cases to him through his Statehouse Anti-Corruption Unit. He said despite the existence of good laws, government anti corrupt agencies have failed to work because they are also infiltrated by wrong elements.

The State Minister for Ethics and Integrity, Fr. Simon Lokodo, said the Zero Tolerance to Corruption policy recently passed by cabinet will strengthen the fight through inculcating values and integrity among Ugandans especially young people.

This year’s anti-corruption events were commemorated under the theme; “Citizens Participation in the fight against corruption: A sustainable path to Uganda’s Transformation”