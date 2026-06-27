France 4-1 Norway: Not Mbappe, not Haaland

BOSTON, United States | Xinhua | It was billed as a battle between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. In the end, neither found the scoresheet as Ousmane Dembele produced a first-half hat-trick in France’s 4-1 win over Norway in Boston.

The result secured France top spot in Group I and underlined the breadth of Didier Deschamps’ resources.

Mbappe remained central to France’s attack, striking the crossbar inside the opening minute and helping create the opening goal without adding to his four-goal tournament tally. Haaland’s role proved altogether different.

Four days after scoring twice to fire Norway into the knockout stage, the Manchester City striker remained on the bench throughout, meaning the contest everyone had anticipated never truly materialized.

Dembele provided the decisive contribution, showing the form that has made him one of Europe’s most influential forwards over the past two seasons.

He put France ahead after collecting Mbappe’s diagonal pass, struck again with another composed finish and completed his hat-trick before halftime.

Thelo Aasgaard briefly gave Norway hope by skipping past Dayot Upamecano and driving a low shot beyond Mike Maignan.

But Dembele’s third goal restored France’s cushion before Desire Doue added a stoppage-time fourth, offering another reminder of Les Bleus’ wealth of attacking options.

For years, Mbappe and Haaland have been talked about as football’s next great individual rivalry, following two decades dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

That conversation will continue despite Friday’s result. At 27, Mbappe is entering his prime as Les Bleus pursue a third World Cup title, while Haaland, 25, has already guided Norway to its first appearance in the knockout stage since 1998.

Mbappe also has records within reach. He began the day level with Miroslav Klose on 16 World Cup goals, two behind Messi’s all-time mark, and remained on the pitch until late despite France already being assured of a place in the last 32.

Haaland had insisted beforehand that qualification mattered more than finishing first or any personal showdown with Mbappe.

So it proved on Friday as one player left the field without a goal and the other without playing. The duel so many had hoped for will have to wait for another day. ■