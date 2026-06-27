NSSF Uganda takes retirement savings to grassroots with SmartLife Flexi Campaign

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | For years, retirement savings have seemed out of reach for many Ugandans working in the informal sector. But that is changing as the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) rolls out its SmartLife Flexi grassroots campaign, bringing social security services directly to communities across the country.

The nationwide initiative is helping boda boda riders, farmers, traders, market vendors, artisans, mechanics, salon operators, tailors and other self-employed Ugandans access flexible retirement savings that match the realities of their daily incomes.

Over the past several months, NSSF teams have travelled to Omoro, Bududa, Sironko, Lira, Ggaba, Mubende, Kyegegwa, Kiryandongo and Kole, reaching thousands of people through community meetings, market activations and partnerships with SACCOs, cooperatives, local leaders and grassroots organisations.

Unlike traditional pension schemes that require fixed monthly contributions, SmartLife Flexi allows members to save whenever they are able. This flexibility makes it easier for informal workers, whose incomes often vary from day to day, to build a retirement fund without financial pressure.

Speaking about the campaign, Dennis Marsha Kabuuka, NSSF Manager for Livelihood, said the initiative is part of the fund’s commitment to ensuring every Ugandan has access to social security.

“This initiative is aimed at securing every Ugandan’s future. Through SmartLife Flexi, we are taking social security closer to communities that have traditionally had limited access to retirement savings. Every Ugandan deserves the opportunity to build financial resilience and prepare for life beyond their working years,” Kabuuka said.

Beyond registering new members, the campaign also focuses on financial literacy. Community members receive practical training on saving consistently, managing money and planning for the future, helping change the perception that retirement planning is only for formally employed workers.

By working with trusted local leaders and community organisations, NSSF has made it easier for people in underserved areas to access information and register for the scheme in familiar environments.

“With Uganda’s informal sector employing the majority of the country’s workforce, SmartLife Flexi is playing an important role in expanding financial inclusion, encouraging a culture of saving and strengthening household financial resilience,” officials said.

As the campaign continues to reach more districts, NSSF says it remains committed to ensuring that every Ugandan, regardless of occupation or income level, has the opportunity to build a secure financial future. “The message at the heart of the campaign is clear: your future starts with the decision to save today.”