PRAU marks 50 years with national symposium focused on strategic communication

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | The Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) has launched its 5th National Public Relations Symposium, set to take place on July 3, 2026 at Golf Course Hotel in Kampala, as the body marks 50 years of advancing the public relations profession in the country.

The launch was held at the MultiChoice Uganda headquarters in Kololo, bringing together communications professionals and stakeholders ahead of the one-day event expected to attract participants from government, corporate organisations, academia, and development agencies.

The symposium will run under the theme “Beyond Headlines: Strategic Communication for Effective Organisations”, with discussions centred on how strategic communication can drive business growth and broader economic development.

PRAU President Irene Nakasiita said the symposium is designed to strengthen professional networking, mentorship, and knowledge sharing within the communication industry.

She noted that the event will explore how public relations professionals are shaping narratives across different sectors of the economy, while also creating opportunities for young practitioners to connect with experienced mentors.

Nakasiita added that participation will cost Shs200, 000 for PRAU paid up members, Shs250, 000 for non-members and Shs70, 000 for students describing the symposium as both a learning and networking platform aimed at strengthening professional capacity within the sector.

The association president also revealed that Shs200 million has already been raised towards the construction of the PRAU home, with a target of Shs700 million.

She said the initiative is part of efforts to establish a permanent facility for the association as it expands its institutional footprint.

Organisers further disclosed that the one-day symposium will observe strict health and safety measures, including screening, temperature checks, and hand washing stations.

“The Uganda Red Cross Society will be on site to manage any health-related emergencies, including potential Ebola-related risks, in line with public health guidelines,” Nakasiita said.

She renewed calls for the passage of the Public Relations Bill, arguing that it would strengthen the profession and improve standards in the industry, with hopes that it will eventually be assented to by the President.