Ebola cases in DRC top 1,200

KINSHASA, DRC | Xinhua | The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has reported 1,203 confirmed cases of Ebola, including 321 deaths, since the outbreak was declared in mid-May, according to the latest report released Friday by the country’s public health authorities.

According to the report, 148 patients have recovered, while 419 patients are in isolation or receiving hospital care. Health authorities also identified 265 suspected cases, including 77 deaths.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday on X that contact tracing in the DRC was reaching more people and more Ebola patients were recovering and returning home. However, he warned that the fight was “far from over,” saying war and insecurity were still slowing the response and that mistrust remained a key challenge.

The report also listed a series of operational challenges facing the response, including community resistance to post-mortem testing, insufficient treatment capacity in Ituri, where treatment centers were close to saturation, and a contact follow-up rate still below the 95 percent target.

It also warned of shortages of essential medicines, infection prevention and control supplies, with a gap of about 20 isolation centers. Insecurity and limited access in areas affected by armed groups, population mobility and a funding gap of about 20 million U.S. dollars were also cited as major constraints.

The current outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo ebolavirus, was officially declared on May 15. ■