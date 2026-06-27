Museveni expresses solidarity with Venezuela after deadly earthquakes

Kampala, Uganda | Xinhua | Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Friday expressed solidarity with Venezuela after two powerful earthquakes struck the South American country, causing heavy casualties and widespread damage to property and infrastructure.

In a post on social media platform X, Museveni said he hoped ongoing search and rescue efforts would prevent the already high death toll from rising further.

“At this trying moment, the People of Uganda commiserate and stand in solidarity with their Venezuelan brothers and sisters; and wish quick recuperation to those who sustained physical injuries,” Museveni said.

The earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, struck northern Venezuela on Wednesday, causing widespread destruction in the capital, Caracas, and the coastal state of La Guaira. Buildings were flattened and critical infrastructure was damaged.

Rescue workers continued searching through the rubble for survivors amid fears that the death toll could rise further.

According to Xinhua reports, Venezuela’s Ministry of Health on Thursday evening raised the death toll to at least 235, while the number of injured climbed to 4,300. ■