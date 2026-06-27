TRUST: The foundation of sustainable business success

COMMENT | KIRUNDA MAGOOLA | Today, business success is measured not only by what organisations achieve but also by how they achieve it.

In Uganda, businesses play a critical role in driving economic growth, creating jobs and expanding opportunities. At the same time, expectations from stakeholders continue to rise. Customers increasingly choose brands they can trust.

Employees seek organizations guided by purpose and strong values. Regulators demand accountability, while communities expect businesses to contribute positively to society.

These evolving expectations are reshaping the definition of business success.

While innovation, technology, capital and scale remain important drivers of growth, organizations that consistently earn trust, navigate complexity and sustain performance over the long term are those committed to doing business the right way.

Trust is one of the most valuable assets any organization can possess. Yet it is also one of the most fragile. A strong reputation can take years to build but only moments to damage. In an era defined by instant access to information and heightened public scrutiny, maintaining trust has become more important than ever.

At Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda, doing business the right way extends beyond compliance. It influences how we make decisions, manage risk, engage with stakeholders and create value. It means acting with integrity, complying with applicable laws and regulations, protecting our people and taking responsibility for the impact of our operations. It also means recognizing that the manner in which results are achieved is just as important as the results themselves.

For consumer-facing businesses, trust is built through every day experiences.

Every product represents a promise of quality, safety and consistency. Robust systems, processes and standards help ensure reliability at every stage of production and distribution. While consumers may not always see these systems at work, they experience the confidence they inspire with every purchase.

Responsible business practices also strengthen the relationships that support long- term growth. They foster productive partnerships with governments and regulators, align with national development priorities and create value that extends beyond financial performance. In a dynamic and rapidly evolving economy, these relationships are essential to sustainable success.

Equally important, a commitment to integrity strengthens organizations from within. Today’s workforce increasingly seeks employers that are values-driven, purpose-led and trusted. As a result, strong governance, ethical leadership and a culture of accountability have become critical factors in attracting, motivating and retaining top talent.

At Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda, doing business the right way is embedded in our daily operations. It is reflected in our compliance culture, product quality standards, environmental stewardship, workplace safety practices and stakeholder engagement efforts. It guides our decision-making, informs our approach to risk management and shapes our contribution to the communities we serve.

As Uganda continues to grow and transform, the private sector will play an increasingly important role in unlocking opportunities, driving innovation and supporting inclusive development. This requires organizations that are not only high-performing, but also trusted, responsible and resilient.

Ultimately, sustainable success is built on trust earned through consistent action.

By embedding integrity, accountability and responsibility into our operations, we strengthen our businesses, deepen our partnerships and enhance our contribution to society.

That is what it means to do business the right way. And ultimately, it is the true measure of lasting success.

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The author is the Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability Director at Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda.