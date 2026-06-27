Lukwago remains hospitalized as lawyers await medical test results

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Lawyers representing jailed opposition politician and former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago say he remains hospitalized at Mulago National Referral Hospital in a weak condition as doctors continue medical investigations into his illness. Lukwago’s lawyer, Medard Lubega Sseggona, who visited him on Friday, said several medical tests had been conducted, but the results were not yet available by the time he left the hospital. “A number of tests have been conducted, and we haven’t received the results, at least by the time I left earlier this afternoon,” Sseggona said.

Sseggona said Lukwago is experiencing severe pain, especially around the area where he previously underwent surgery in India, and remains physically weak. “He is in pain. He is weak. We need prayers. The doctors and experts at Mulago have done a wonderful job. They are managing the situation to the extent that they can,” he said.

The lawyer, however, said some medical conditions may require specialized treatment abroad, adding that plans are in place to take Lukwago to India once he is released from custody. “There are certain situations or conditions they cannot manage because some aspects of medical science have not yet reached Uganda. We have plans to take him to India, but only if and when he is released on bail,” Sseggona explained.

He said Lukwago currently remains both a prisoner and a patient, making it difficult to facilitate overseas treatment while he is still under detention. “Unfortunately, for now, he is still incarcerated. He is a prisoner as well as a patient. As soon as we get out of that situation, we have plans to fly him to India,” he added.

Sseggona said the immediate priority for the legal team is preserving Lukwago’s life before pursuing further efforts to secure his release. “We will make as many attempts as we possibly can. But currently, our concentration and preoccupation is life. Life first, then freedom second,” he said. Lukwago was transferred from Luzira Murchison Bay Prison to Mulago National Referral Hospital on Thursday, June 25, 2026, following an order by the Makindye Chief Magistrates Court directing prison authorities to provide him with specialized medical care.

Earlier this week, Chief Magistrate Sarah Basemera denied Lukwago bail but ordered that he be taken to Mulago for a comprehensive medical assessment and treatment. The court also directed that Lukwago’s wife and one lawyer of his choice be allowed reasonable access during his treatment and receive copies of medical reports prepared by attending specialists.

Lukwago, who says he suffers from hypertension, gastritis, respiratory complications, and a spinal condition, remains on remand after being charged with misprision of treason. Prosecutors allege that between 2021 and November 2024, he knew of an alleged plot involving his clients, Dr. Kizza Besigye and Hajji Obeid Lutale Kamulegeya, to overthrow the government but failed to report it. Lukwago has denied the charges and is expected back in court on June 30, 2026, for an update on the progress of investigations.