Kenya’s dual certification push revives questions over Uganda’s stalled reform

Nairobi, Uganda | URN | As Kenya advances toward issuing students both academic and skills certificates under its new education system, Ugandan teachers, parents, and educationists are calling on the Ministry of Education and Sports to revive the country’s stalled dual certification programme. Parents who initially welcomed the initiative have expressed disappointment over its suspension. One such parent is Maria Nakaweesi, a parent from Kawempe Division in Kampala. She said she was excited when the programme was introduced because it addressed a key question of what a student would do after Senior Four.

“When the idea was presented, I was very happy. Education was finally addressing the reality that not every child will proceed to university or other higher institutions,” she said. Nakaweesi noted that the proposal enjoyed widespread support from parents and schools. Many institutions had already selected vocational subjects and were awaiting formal assessment and certification. However, the programme was abruptly halted.

“Everyone who heard about this idea supported it. Some schools had even started implementing vocational components and were waiting for the assessment that never came,” she added. Her views are supported by what happened on the ground. Before the suspension, many schools had received official vocational assessment numbers, and some parents had already paid the required fees. Even after the national assessment was halted, some institutions continued with internal assessments or proceeded with Uganda Vocational Qualification Framework Level One examinations.

Uganda introduced the dual certification model in 2020 under the lower secondary curriculum. Learners were expected to graduate with two certifications: the academic UCE assessed by the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) and a vocational qualification based on practical competencies assessed by the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT), whose roles have since shifted to the Uganda Vocational and Technical Assessment Board (UVTAB).

The goal was for students to leave school with strong academic knowledge alongside practical skills that would improve their chances in the labour market or enable them to create their own opportunities. The Vocational component focused on areas including agriculture, information technology, entrepreneurship, and technical trades. However, the skills assessment component was suspended in 2023 due to challenges such as inadequate facilities, limited teacher preparation, funding gaps, and weak coordination among implementing agencies.

Now, with Kenya moving in the same direction, the development has reignited debate about whether Uganda prematurely abandoned a reform that could help tackle youth unemployment and better connect classroom learning with workplace demands. Patrick Kaboyo said that Uganda still has a strong opportunity to revive dual certification, noting that ongoing education reforms are not yet complete and the window for implementation remains open.

Kaboyo believes that even as Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) becomes a distinct pathway, the country should seriously reconsider integrating a robust vocational segment within secondary education, as it would complement academic learning and better prepare students for the job market.

Godfrey Birungi, Headteacher of Mbarara Secondary School, describes the dual certification concept as a strong and relevant idea that the government should revisit and fully support. He points out that only a small proportion of learners proceed to higher education, while many either drop out before completing Senior Four or immediately after. Birungi added that if students acquired a marketable vocational skill during their secondary education, they would be better equipped to earn a living and would not become a burden to their families or society.

He called the original idea “brilliant” and deserving of revival, but cautioned that it must be implemented carefully. “The government and the Ministry of Education should first address the critical challenges that led to its suspension such as inadequate infrastructure, teacher capacity, and funding and in a gradual and phased manner rather than attempting to implement everything at once,” he added.

Dual certification, where learners complete secondary education with both an academic certificate and a vocational qualification, diploma, or skills credential, is widely practiced in many countries. The approach links classroom learning with practical skills training, preparing students for further education and employment. Germany is among the best-known examples through its dual vocational training system (Duales Ausbildungssystem), where many learners join apprenticeships after lower secondary education and graduate with recognised vocational qualifications alongside general education. Similar models exist across Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

Kenya’s Competency-Based Curriculum is now advancing with a comparable vision. The first cohort in the senior school pathway is expected to complete their studies with both an academic certificate and a recognised skills qualification aligned to occupational standards. Unlike Uganda’s earlier attempt, Kenya has more closely integrated its model with an established technical and vocational education system. However, Kenya’s rollout faces its own hurdles, including gaps in teacher readiness, infrastructure shortages, and implementation costs.