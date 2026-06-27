Mastercard launches Priceless Africa on Priceless.com, unlocking curated travel experiences

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Mastercard has expanded its global lifestyle platform, Priceless.com, to Africa, giving cardholders around the world access to a curated collection of unforgettable travel experiences across some of the continent’s most iconic destinations.

The new Priceless Africa platform showcases experiences in South Africa, Kenya, Morocco, Mauritius, Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda and Zimbabwe, allowing travellers to explore Africa through authentic cultural, culinary, wildlife and adventure experiences.

From breathtaking wildlife encounters and hidden art galleries to vibrant coastal festivals and immersive cultural journeys, Priceless Africa celebrates the continent’s rich heritage, creativity and community spirit. Experiences are carefully curated across Mastercard’s four key passion categories—culture and creativity, culinary, nature and wildlife, and adventure—making it easier for travellers to discover what they love while enjoying secure and seamless payment experiences.

Beyond exclusive experiences, Mastercard cardholders also benefit from travel perks including hotel and flight discounts, airport lounge access, car rental offers, e-hailing services and convenient booking across leading travel platforms, creating a rewarding travel experience from start to finish.

The launch comes at a time when Africa's tourism industry continues to gain momentum.

According to UN Tourism, the continent welcomed 81 million international tourists in 2025, representing an 8% increase over the previous year. As travellers increasingly seek meaningful and purpose-driven experiences, Mastercard and its partners are responding with curated travel offerings supported by secure digital payments.

Peak travel seasons will provide additional opportunities for Mastercard and its partners to connect travellers with exclusive Priceless experiences while ensuring safe, convenient and seamless transactions throughout their journeys.

Ahmed Abdel-Karim Hussein, Executive Vice President, Integrated Marketing & Communications for Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Mastercard, said Africa’s unique cultural diversity makes it one of the world’s most compelling travel destinations.

“Africa is one of the most culturally diverse and creatively inspiring destinations in the world, and today’s travellers are seeking experiences that are authentic, meaningful and rooted in local culture,” Hussein said.

“With Priceless Africa, we are opening the door to unforgettable experiences while ensuring Mastercard’s secure and seamless payment solutions support every step of the journey, connecting people to their passions as they discover the extraordinary spirit of Africa.”

The platform offers a diverse range of experiences across the continent. Travellers can soar above Kenya’s Amboseli National Park in a sunrise hot-air balloon, explore Ghana’s Cape Coast Castle by candlelight, trek mountain gorillas through Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park or Uganda’s Bwindi forests, enjoy a traditional Bedouin dinner in Morocco’s Agafay Desert, hike Mauritius’ Le Morne Brabant before sharing a home-cooked Creole lunch, sail aboard a traditional dhow in Zanzibar’s Menai Bay, track rhinos on foot in Zimbabwe’s Matobo Hills, join South Africa’s Kruger National Park anti-poaching K9 unit, or design bespoke fashion with one of Accra’s leading designers.

Experience availability varies by market and remains subject to change.

The launch is supported by Mastercard’s “You Have To Be Here” campaign, a continent-wide initiative designed to inspire travel through curated storytelling, digital content and destination- focused experiences. The campaign, which began on June 18, will run through December 2026.

Priceless Africa is now available on Priceless.com in select markets, with additional destinations and experiences expected to be rolled out across all nine participating countries during 2026 as Mastercard continues to expand its presence across Africa.

Mastercard cardholders can now browse and book experiences through the Priceless Africa collection at priceless.com/africa.