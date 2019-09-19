Kamya, Lukwago disagree on how to implement council resolutions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is a disagreement between the Kampala Capital City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and minister for Kampala, Beti Olive Kamya over the implementation of council resolutions.

In a September 6th, 2019 letter, Kamya cautions Lukwago on “irregularity where the Authority is implementing Council resolutions without following the appropriate procedures laid out in the law of first confirming and signing of minutes of the meeting”.

Kamya pointed out that when the KCCA council resolved to summon the former KCCA executive director, Jenifer Musisi and Director Legal Affairs, Charles Ouma over exorbitant legal fees they went ahead to implement the resolution before the minutes were signed.

Kamya makes the same argument about the appointment of the Nakawa area land committee.

She quotes the fourth schedule of the KCCA Act 2010, which requires the Authority led by the Executive Director to submit minutes for confirmation during the next meeting.

The minutes are then signed by the Lord Mayor and at least one councilor in the presence of the members present in the meeting. “In light of the above provision of the law, it is highly irregular and unlawful for the Authority to continue implementing resolutions out of a meeting, whose minutes haven’t been confirmed and signed,” she wrote.

Adding that, “Please note that any resolutions implemented outside the ambits of the law are null and void.” Lukwago, who presented the letter to council on Wednesday, said council is still discussing the report by Kampala District Public Accounts committee on the exorbitant legal costs for, which Musisi and Ouma were summoned.

Lukwago questioned the applicability of the issues raised by Kamya. Musisi and Ouma were expected to appear before the KCCA council on September 26th, 2019.

However, according to Kamya’s argument, council would have to conduct another meeting to sign minutes before they continue to implement their resolutions. Lukwago will not have any of this, saying it will slow down the work of KCCA.

Lukwago says Kamya is making statements without even consulting him on matters that transpire in council, adding that she is probably being misled by some council members who feed her with baseless information.

The Ag. KCCA Deputy Executive Director, Sam Sserunkuma noted that Kamya needs to seek further legal guidance. He advised that the KCCA council goes ahead with its upcoming meetings but postpones the summons until minutes are signed.

Councilor Bruhan Byaruhanga noted that the council should consider the argument presented by Kamya because it has a bearing in the law.

However, other councilors were of the view that the Minister is merely attempting to suppress their decisions, saying they need to stand by their resolutions.

Others said that while the law talks about signing minutes, it doesn’t say that the resolution cannot be implemented before the minuets are signed.

