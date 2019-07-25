CBA, Vivo Energy give shs10m to Vintage and Classic Auto Show

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA) together with Vivo Energy have announced a total of Shs 10 million boost to the Uganda Vintage and Classic Auto Show set to take place on July 27 Saturday at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at Shell Bugolobi, Gerald Muhereza, CBA Executive Director said; “We are proud of our continued partnership with the Uganda Vintage and Classic Auto show and as had earlier been communicated that we would announce our cash contribution, we are giving away 5 million shillings to the 3 top winners, to enable them enjoy their stay in Guangzhou in China, courtesy of RwandAir.”

Vivo Energy Uganda Emmanuel Ssebunya, Brand Manager- Fuels while handing over the company’s contribution commitment at the same event said: “We are delighted to take part in this year’s Vintage and Classic Auto Show, thanks to our longtime friends and partners, CBA. This year we are committing Shs5 million worth of our premium Shell V Power fuel that the drivers will use especially in the snail trail that we are all excited to see.”

Dr. John Baptist Niwagaba, the Uganda Vintage and Classic Auto Show Chairman welcomed the new sponsor and packages, Vivo Energy on board and reassured both sponsors, car owners and the show revelers of an unforgettable experience.

“The Vintage and Classic Auto show continues to receive immense support year on year and we are forever indebted especially to CBA which continues to pull its friendships and partnerships to see to it that the show is a success. This year, we have already registered over 60 cars that will be competing at the show with seven driving in from Nairobi. With all this support, there is no room left for disappointments. You can be certain that this year will be bigger and better than any show we’ve had before and we definitely can’t wait to see you all there.”

A snail trail of the competing cars will be held on the eve of the event, July 26 th , 2019 between 12:00 am to 2pm from Shell Bugolobi to the Sheraton Kampala Hotel Gardens. This has been coordinated with Uganda Police to ensure security and non-interruption of traffic on the chosen route, whose map will be shared pre-event via social media platforms; Twitter, Facebook and Instagram- (@VintageCarsUG ).

The show is endorsed by the Automobile Association of Uganda (AAU), Nairobi`s Concours d`Elegance and Uganda Tourism Board and also supported by Liquid Telecom, Singleton, NBS TV, NXT Radio, Events Warehouse, Cocacola, RwandAir and Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

URN