Babirye, Cwinyaai win NCBA Golf Series at Uganda Golf Club

Kampala, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | In-form Joseph Cwinyaai and top lady golfer Martha Babirye claimed the titles at the NCBA Bank Golf Series at Uganda Golf Club on Saturday.

Cwinyaai returned an impressive 2 under par 70 to beat a huge field of 220 golfers while Martha Babirye, returned 5 over par 77 to claim the ladies’ title.

The NCBA Golf Series, in its fourth year, is emerging as East Africa’s premier amateur golf tournament. It brings golfers from Uganda , Kenya , Tanzania🇹🇿 and Rwanda in a competitive circuit that continues to raise the profile of the sport across the region.

The first leg was held at the par 72, 18 hole Uganda Golf Club on Saturday, with the second leg to be held October 3 at Entebbe Club.

The regional grand finale is scheduled for November 2026, at Karen Country Club in Nairobi, Kenya.

Since it’s inception in 2022, the tournament has actively supported initiatives aimed at expanding access to golf for young and emerging players, helping grow the sport beyond traditional audiences.

Ashwin Patel, with 62 nett was Divison 2 winner while Zhang Fangyi, with 68 nett was the Ladies winner.

Peter Oola was Division 3 winner with 70 nett while Sean Nsereko, with 80 nett was the Junior winner with Raymond Ekwamu, 66 nett Guest winner while Olivia Nakuya, with 68 nett winner in the the Staff category

In between the series this year, NCBA Bank in partnership with Pendeza Uganda, will also distribute water purifiers to disadvantaged families in Makerere Kivulu to provide safe drinking water and alleviate waterborne diseases that have impacted the community.