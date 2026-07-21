Morocco, Spain, Portugal to co-host 2030 FIFA World Cup

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Morocco, Spain and Portugal will jointly host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, in what FIFA has described as a landmark celebration of the tournament’s centenary and a major milestone for global football.

The decision, ratified by FIFA in 2024, will see Morocco become the first African nation to co-host the FIFA World Cup, offering the continent a rare opportunity to stage matches at football’s biggest event.

The 2030 tournament will mark 100 years since the inaugural FIFA World Cup was held in Uruguay in 1930.

To commemorate the milestone, FIFA approved a unique hosting arrangement under which Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will each host one opening match before the competition shifts to the three principal host nations of Morocco, Spain and Portugal.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino previously described the hosting model as a fitting tribute to the history of the World Cup and the countries that played a role in its origins.

“The FIFA Council unanimously agreed that the sole candidacy will be the combined bid of Morocco, Portugal and Spain, which will host the event in 2030. In addition, and as part of the centenary celebration of the FIFA World Cup, three matches will be played in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay,” Infantino said when announcing the decision.

He noted that the arrangement would unite nations across continents in celebrating a century of the world’s most prestigious football tournament.

The decision is being viewed as a significant breakthrough for African football, with Morocco’s successful bid demonstrating the continent’s growing capacity to host major international sporting events. Analysts believe the tournament will accelerate investments in sports infrastructure, transport networks, tourism facilities and hospitality services while creating new economic opportunities.

President of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), Moses Magogo, celebrates the development, describing it as a historic moment for Africa and a source of inspiration for football nations across the continent.

“This is a historic achievement for Africa. Having Morocco co-host the FIFA World Cup demonstrates the confidence FIFA has in the continent’s ability to organise events of the highest standard. It is an inspiration to all African football nations, including Uganda, to continue investing in infrastructure and the development of the game,” Magogo said.

Magogo added that the benefits of hosting the World Cup extend beyond football, noting that the tournament would create opportunities for tourism, trade, employment and youth development.

“The successful hosting of this tournament by Morocco alongside Spain and Portugal will strengthen Africa’s standing in global football and encourage greater investment in sports infrastructure and talent development,” he added.

Africa has previously hosted the FIFA World Cup only once, when South Africa staged the 2010 edition, becoming the first African country to host the tournament.

However, Morocco’s role in the 2030 event will mark the first time an African nation participates in a co-hosting arrangement for the global showpiece.

The tournament is also set to make history as the first FIFA World Cup to be staged across six countries and three continents. The unprecedented format is intended to honour the competition’s origins in South America while showcasing football’s global reach a century after the first World Cup kicked off in Montevideo.

For many African football stakeholders, Morocco’s inclusion among the hosts represents more than a sporting achievement. It is being seen as recognition of Africa’s growing influence in world football and a chance for millions of African fans to experience World Cup football closer to home.

The 2030 FIFA World Cup is expected to attract millions of visitors and a global television audience running into billions, making it one of the largest sporting events ever staged across multiple continents.