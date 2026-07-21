WORLD CUP 2026: Novelty, controversy and farewell

NEW YORK | Xinhua | This was a World Cup that looked different from the outset. FIFA had already committed to an expanded 48-team format before it even chose a host, and when the joint bid from Canada, Mexico and the United States won that vote in 2018, the 2026 World Cup became the first to be staged in three countries.

Football’s governing body later confirmed three other changes: an automatic red card for players who cover their mouths, mandatory hydration breaks in every match, and the awarding of corners to attacking teams when goalkeepers hold the ball too long.

STYLE IN CONTRAST

The larger tournament showcased a wide array of footballing philosophies and cultures. Structured, possession-based sides built around positional discipline were pitted against bold, higher-pressing teams willing to gamble on pace and flamboyance.

Europe itself split into two visibly different schools. France leaned heavily on its phalanx of attackers led by Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise.

In contrast, Spain built its game plan on patience and containment. Its defense broke the World Cup record for consecutive clean sheets, reaching six in a row – a run that began in the 2022 World Cup – and goalkeeper Unai Simon’s shutout streak extended to 609 minutes following the round of 16 win over Portugal.

Morocco headed Africa’s hopes with its own model that combined positional awareness with speed and audacity, quicker to close down opponents than the deeper defensive block that characterized its run to the semifinals in 2022.

South American sides, meanwhile, showed moments of brilliance, even if several former winners from the region – namely Brazil and Uruguay – fell short of expectations.

NEW STARS EMERGE, VETERANS BOW OUT

The tournament served as a fertile testing ground for emerging players. A case in point was Morocco’s Ayyoub Bouaddi. The 18-year-old, who plays for French Ligue 1 club Lille, represented France at youth level and only became available for the Atlas Lions in May when FIFA approved his allegiance switch.

He showed poise beyond his years with performances that have sparked the interest of Manchester City and Arsenal, among other clubs.

Cote d’Ivoire’s Yan Diomande, 19, entered the tournament with big hopes and justified the hype as the African side reached the knockout rounds before falling to Norway via a late Erling Haaland goal.

Colombia’s Gustavo Puerta was one of the quieter achievers. The Racing Santander midfielder’s creativity and vast passing range proved crucial as Colombia progressed to the round of 16 before losing to Switzerland on penalties.

These arrivals were accompanied by some high-profile departures, with modern-day greats Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Neymar all bidding farewell to football’s biggest stage.

CONTROVERSY ON AND OFF THE PITCH

One of FIFA’s newest laws made headlines in the group stage. Paraguay’s Miguel Almiron became the first player sent off under a rule barring players from concealing their mouths during on-field confrontations.

The incident involving Türkiye defender Mert Muldur also earned the Atlanta United winger a one-match suspension that FIFA said was not subject to appeal, ruling him out of Paraguay’s final group match against Australia.

An even more bizarre episode was the controversy surrounding Folarin Balogun. The United States forward was sent off for stepping on the ankle of an opponent during his team’s last-32 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina, an event that triggered an automatic one-match suspension.

Days later, FIFA’s disciplinary committee provisionally lifted the ban, fining Balogun 40,000 U.S. dollars and clearing him to face Belgium.

The Belgium federation duly contested the decision, but FIFA’s appeals committee dismissed the challenge less than eight hours before kickoff. UEFA said the move “crossed a red line,” calling it “unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable.” Balogun himself later said he knew the reversal “would cause a lot of controversy.”

CHINESE ELEMENTS: The BREAKFAST SHOW

For Chinese football fans, mornings became prime-time viewing. With most matches played in China’s early hours, breakfast shops, cinemas and coffee chains turned the inconvenience into an opportunity.

In Wuhan, one noodle-shop owner brought forward opening hours to 4 a.m., selling up to 200 extra bowls of hot dry noodles a day as customers viewed matches on an oversized screen.

Searches for morning-tea restaurants – a Cantonese breakfast tradition – surged nearly ninefold year-on-year in Guangdong province while cinema chains staged more than 28,000 World Cup screenings nationwide to fill their normally quiet matinal slots.

The commercial ripple reached manufacturing too: Yiwu’s wholesale markets, which supplied an estimated 70 percent of the world’s World Cup merchandise, saw exporters shift from generic flag-printed jerseys to patented, team-licensed designs commanding a premium. Twelve time zones away, football had changed how a country starts its day.

Chinese companies and products had a visible presence throughout the competition.

Lenovo, FIFA’s official technology partner, was ubiquitous with artificial intelligence increasingly integrated into areas ranging from match analysis to fan engagement. FIFA has said Lenovo’s infrastructure and support services helped underpin key aspects of tournament operations.

Hisense also featured prominently through its longstanding partnership with FIFA. The Chinese electronics giant provided display technology for broadcast and officiating systems, highlighting the leading role of Chinese companies in major international sporting events.

The tournament crowned a golden generation of attacking players. Mbappe finished with 10 goals while eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, playing in his sixth and likely last World Cup, scored eight times. Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Mikel Oyarzabal also vied for the Golden Boot award. Between them, they redefined what fans should expect from a forward at a major tournament.

On Sunday, Spain achieved something even more transcendent. It denied Messi one last glorious chapter in an astonishing career and claimed the tournament’s lasting story for itself. ■