Wanyange, Gayaza Junior win inaugural KCB Schools Chess Tournament

KCB Bank Uganda Backs Uganda’s Young Chess Talent Through Inaugural Schools Tournament

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | More than 800 learners from across Uganda converged at Kampala Parents School at the weekend for the inaugural KCB Schools Chess Tournament, a first-of-its-kind competition with the largest number of participants ever recorded in Uganda.

The tournament, organised by KCB Bank Uganda in partnership with the Uganda Chess Federation, Duya Discoveries,School Pay, ICEA Lion, Rupharelia Foundation and Brand Chess Life Academy, attracted participants aged between six and 20 years competing in the Under-6, Under-8, Under-10, Under-12, Under-14, Under-16, Under-18 and Under-20 categories. The day’s rapid chess format had every player play for just 10 minutes, with a 3-second increment per move.

The competition brought together some of the country’s top junior chess talent from schools including Kampala Parents School, Delhi Public School International, Rainbow International School, Wanyange Girls Secondary School, Gayaza Junior School, Namiryango High School, Gulama, Seroma Christian High School, Manifest International School, Caltec Academy, The North Green School, Shree Jee and several others from across Uganda.

The inaugural tournament concluded with Wanyange Girls Secondary School and Gayaza Junior School being crowned the overall champions after exceptional performances across the various competition categories, earning each school a solar panel system as the tournament’s top prize.

While learners played across the 64-square board and battled for honours in their respective categories, the tournament also highlighted the growing role of chess in equipping young people with critical life skills that extend far beyond competition.

Edgar Byamah, the Managing Director KCB Bank Uganda, while speaking during the tournament, said the event reflects the bank’s commitment to investing in initiatives that prepare young people for success in school, business and everyday life.

“Chess teaches young people how to think critically, solve problems, make informed decisions and remain composed under pressure. These are qualities that define strong leaders and responsible citizens. Through this tournament, we are creating a platform where young Ugandans can sharpen these skills while showcasing their talent.”

He added that the tournament expands KCB Bank Uganda’s investment in sports as a vehicle for youth empowerment.

“Our commitment to young people extends beyond today’s tournament. Through our products like the KCB Cub Account, we are encouraging families to invest in their children’s future from an early age. We believe that when children develop both strategic thinking and sound financial habits, they are better equipped to seize opportunities and succeed in whatever path they choose.”

The tournament featured a full day of competition across the various age categories, with learners demonstrating remarkable tactical awareness, discipline and determination.

Treasurer of the Uganda Chess Federation, David Muwanguzi, welcomed the partnership, describing it as a significant boost for junior chess development in Uganda.

“This tournament is an important milestone for chess in Uganda. We have seen outstanding talent from learners across the country, and that is a clear indication that the future of the sport is bright. We commend KCB Bank Uganda for investing in a platform that gives children the opportunity to compete, learn and grow while helping us identify the next generation of national champions.”

He noted that expanding access to competitive tournaments is essential in strengthening Uganda’s chess ecosystem and exposing young players to higher levels of competition.

The competition brought together 830 learners from 77 schools across Uganda, with every participant receiving a certificate of participation, while each participating school was presented with chess boards to support the continued growth of the game. Individual winners across the different age categories were also awarded trophies and prizes in recognition of their outstanding displays of strategy, discipline and composure, bringing the championship to a fitting close while highlighting the remarkable depth of Uganda’s emerging young chess talent.

The tournament forms part of KCB Bank Uganda’s broader commitment to empowering young people through initiatives that develop talent, build character and create opportunities. The competition will become an annual fixture on Uganda’s schools’ sporting calendar, providing a platform for identifying future chess champions while encouraging more learners to embrace a game where success is earned one well-calculated move at a time.