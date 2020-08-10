All clear for Atletico after more tests reveal no COVID-19 cases

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Atletico Madrid have confirmed that a second round of tests carried out on Sunday, after two players had previously tested positive for COVID-19, show nobody else in the squad has been infected.

The club informed that the two affected players are defender Sime Vrsaljko and forward Angel Correa, who had both given permission for their names to be released.

The news comes after the club suspended its Monday training session ahead of their planned trip to Lisbon, where they will face RB Leipzig in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

The club adds that both Vrsaljko and Correa are asymptomatic and “remaining in their homes,” and that the remaining members of the Lisbon party will now travel to Portugal on Tuesday.

The initial positive tests for COVID-19 had raised fears that a second round of testing could yield more positive results and place Atletico’s participation in the Champions League in doubt.

****

XINHUA