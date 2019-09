VIDEO: How Nakaayi won historic 800m gold for Uganda

Doha, Qatar | AFP | Halimah Nakaayi of Uganda won the women’s 800m at the world championships here Monday, producing a sprint finish to claim the throne left vacant by the absent South African Caster Semenya.

Nakaayi, 24, timed her race to perfection moving onto the shoulder of leader Ajee Wilson of the United States on the bend before kicking for home down the stretch.

Nakaayi took gold in 1min 58.04sec, with the fast-finishing Raevyn Rogers of the United States taking silver in 1:58.18.

Wilson had to settle for bronze in 1:58.84.

The 800m at this year’s championships took place with the glaring absence of South Africa’s two-time Olympic champion Semenya.

Semenya is not competing in Doha following a controversial Swiss court ruling which found in favour of new regulations effectively barring female athletes with naturally high testosterone levels from competing in the 800m.

Ugandan team in DOHA – Women (10)

400 Metres

Leni SHIDA

800 Metres

Halimah NAKAAYI

Winnie NANYONDO

1500 Metres

Esther CHEBET

Winnie NANYONDO

5000 Metres

Sarah CHELANGAT

10,000 Metres

Rachael Zena CHEBET

Juliet CHEKWEL

Stella CHESANG

Marathon

Linet Toroitich CHEBET

3000 Metres Steeplechase

Peruth Chemutai

Men (12)

1500 Metres

Ronald MUSAGALA

5000 Metres

Oscar CHELIMO

Stephen KISSA

10,000 Metres

Joshua CHEPTEGEI

Jacob KIPLIMO 1

Abdallah Kibet MANDE

Marathon

Stephen KIPROTICH

Fred MUSOBO

Solomon MUTAI

3000 Metres Steeplechase

Albert CHEMUTAI

Benjamin KIPLAGAT

Boniface Abel SIKOWO