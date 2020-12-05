UPDF captain fleeced of Shs35 million in fraudulent land deal

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Uganda People’s Defence Forces Captain is in financial shock after being fleeced of 35 million shillings in a fraudulent land sale.

Capt Moses Katumba in his statement at Kampala Central Police Station, says he was approached by one Saava Kagimu claiming he was selling land he obtained from the owner, John Bosco Ddamulira.

Kagimu, according to Capt Katumba, explained to him that Ddamulira had failed to pay a loan he had acquired from him using his land title as security.

“Kagimu convinced me and he even presented a land title. I went to Wakiso land office since the land is in Namulanda and indeed the search proved it was Ddamulira’s land. I paid my 35 million very convinced,” Capt Katumba explains in his statement.

Trouble started when Capt Katumba started developing the land in Namulanda. It was then that Ddamulira showed up with family members and they demanded that the captain explains why he was trespassing on land that was not his.

“I was shocked when these people insisted they had never sold the land nor used the land title to acquired a loan. We went to the lands office and it was proved that I had been given a fake land title,” Capt Katumba stated.

Patrick Onyango the Kampala police spokesperson, said when Capt Katumba filed a case, police immediately launched a hunt for Kagimu and he has since been arrested.

“We’ve arrested Kagimu and he is in our cells. We’re charging him with obtaining money by false pretense and forgery,” Onyango said.

Onyango said detectives that have been tasked to investigate the case are currently hunting for Kagimu’s accomplices.

Preliminary investigation indicate that Kagimu is a habitual fraudster and he was one of the managers of an outfit that coned Ugandans billions of money.

********

URN