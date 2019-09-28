Uganda’s Nanyondo and Nakaayi blaze into Monday’s 800m WC final

🇺🇬 #WorldAthleticsChamps

Doha, Qatar | AFP | Ugandan athletics fans will keep their figures crossed in the run-up to Monday’s World Athletics Championships 800 final despite two of their athletes advancing in style Saturday.

Winnie Nanyondo (1:59.75) was in charge of her semi-final heat, but seemed to struggle in the last 50 minutes with what looked like a thigh strain. She could face a late fitness test to make Monday’s final.

Her colleague Halimah Nakaayi won her semi-heat convincingly in a season best 1:59.35, but images midway the race seemed to show her pushing and shoving in the pack. The incident could be reviewed by the IAAF technical committee on Sunday.

The other race of the day involving Ugandans was the women’s 10,000 metres final that was won by Sifan Hassan. She secured her first global outdoor title on Saturday as the Dutch runner won the women’s 10,000 metres in the fastest time this year of 30min 17.62sec in Doha.

The 26-year-old Ethiopian-born athlete — who came to the Netherlands aged 15 as a refugee — stormed home clear of former compatriot Letesenbet Gidey who clocked 30:21.23.

Agnes Tirop of Kenya took bronze in 30:25.20.