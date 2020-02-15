Ugandans asked to prepare for above normal seasonal rains

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandans have been asked to prepare adequately for the above normal rainfall conditions expected in the country between months of March, April and May.

According to forecasts by the Uganda National Metrological Authority-UNMA, the country will generally experience high intensity of precipitation because of the presence of rainfall belt cited over it.

A statement of the country’s seasonal outlook issued by Dr. Festus Luboyera, the Executive Director UNMA, projects increased likelihoods of receiving rains above 125 percent that will be associated with thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds and hailstones in many of country.

According to Luboyera, a recently conducted scientific review of the global climate systems and its implication on the seasonal rainfall over the region, ascertained that prevailing conditions of the evolving Sea Surface Temperatures over the Equatorial Pacific and Indian Oceans will result into unusual rainfall patterns over a geographical region where Uganda also lies.

Rains of the first major season is according to statement expected to begin early in South-Western region, where seasonal rainfalls are expected in late February with a gradual progression in other parts of the country.

The onset of rains over the Eastern, Northern and North-Eastern regions of Uganda is expected around mid-March to early April.

The projection expects that the peak of the seasonal rains will generally be around early March to mid-April and cessation for around late May.

Dr Luboyera explains that while farmers and other agricultural practitioners are encouraged to take advantage of the expected good rains to optimize food and crop production, they are equally advised to ensure proper disaster management plans that will keep them safe throughout the season.

“For example, episodic flash floods might be experienced in some areas leading to loss of lives and destruction of property. Other disasters may arise from possible landslides mostly in mountainous areas of western, south-western and eastern Uganda as well as strong and gusty winds and lightning among others.

Therefore, appropriate measures should be taken to avoid loss of life and destruction of infrastructure and property,” the statement reads in part.

He also urges for increased disease surveillance mechanism due to expected upsurges of epidemic illnesses related to rainy season such as malaria, cholera, Bilharzia and typhoid among others.

*********

URN