Ugandan goods waived off storage charges at Mombasa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan traders whose goods and containers have spent more than 30 days at Mombasa port have a chance to clear their goods after a waiver of fees by the Kenya Ports Authority.

According to KPA, only goods that have spent their 30 days and more will benefit from this waiver which runs for 14 days from June 12, 2019 to June 26, 2019.

“There is a 100 % waiver on storage charges to all long stay transit bound containers that are over 30 days,” Twitted Uganda Revenue Authority last evening.

In a statement yesterday, KPA said the waiver applies to all transit containers both at the Port of Mombasa and the Inland Container Deports (ICD) Embakasi.

KPA said with immediate effect, it is transferring all the containers to benefit to Kenya Revenue Authority custody, where the traders would get them after clearing any applicable taxes.

The transit containers also mean those that destined for Rwanda, South Sudan and DRC but can go through Uganda.

Traders with goods at Mombasa have been paying Kenya shillings 4,000 (144000 Uganda shillings) for a 20-foot container and KES 8,000 (280,000 Uganda shillings) for the 40-foot container. The chargers are for six days.

*****

URN