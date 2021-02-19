Two family members hacked to death in Kagadi

Kagadi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two people from the same family have been killed by unknown people who raided Kitemba village in Kagadi district. The deceased persons have been identified as Stephen Kiiza, 62 and 12-year-old Phiona Asaba.

The incident happened at around 8: 30 pm on Thursday when the attackers hacked the two relatives with machetes on the head, chest and face. They also left a seven-year-old Enock Asaba critically injured.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police spokesperson told Uganda Radio Network on Friday afternoon that the attackers raided the home of Kileo Barigye and started whacking the family members indiscriminately. Other family members survived after they fled for their dear lives.

He says that although the police were notified and rushed to the crime scene, it was too late to pursue the attackers since they had already escaped. The bodies of the deceased persons were taken to Kagadi hospital mortuary pending postmortem while Agaba who was critically injured has been rushed to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital for medical attention. He was too hacked in the head and face.

According to Hakiza, the motive behind the attack is not yet known but investigations into the attack have commenced. Barigye, the head of the family says he survived the attack after he fled the home. He says after executing their mission, the attackers fled to yet unknown destination.

*****

URN