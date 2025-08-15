Thousands benefit from Kabaka’s Tubeere Balamu health camp

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Thousands of residents turned up for free medical services at the Kabaka’s Tubeere Balamu health camp in Kyaggwe County, an initiative aimed at improving community health and expanding access to affordable medical care. The two-day event, held from August 12–13 at the Kyaggwe County headquarters in Mukono, was officially launched by Prince Daudi Chwa on behalf of His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

In a message delivered at the event, the Kabaka emphasised the urgent need for greater investment in Uganda’s health sector. “It has been discovered that our people are sick, and the health sector needs more investment and greater attention. We have introduced health insurance to enable our people to access medical care at an affordable cost. This initiative shows our commitment to improving people’s conditions and protecting their lives,” the Kabaka said.

The outreach was supported by Diamond Trust Bank (DTB), whose contribution the Kabaka described as invaluable in making the event a success. Residents received a wide range of services, including general check-ups, dental care, cancer screening, and vaccination.

The Kabaka also commended the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development in the Kingdom and the Kabaka Foundation for their efforts in improving the health of his subjects. He encouraged more Ugandans to join health insurance schemes to access care at any time. Archbishop of Kampala, Paul Ssemwogerere, applauded the Kabaka Foundation for organising medical camps across counties while promoting health insurance to make medical services more accessible.

“Let us encourage everyone to join insurance, because when sickness comes, one will have a way to be helped. Life expectancy in Uganda is improving, but we should aim higher. God planned our years to be seventy, and for the strong, eighty, and personally I believe that insurance can help us reach this,” the Archbishop said. He appealed to Ugandans at home and abroad to take health matters seriously, highlighting the importance of regular check-ups and early detection of diseases such as cancer.

Buikwe South Member of Parliament, Michael Lulume Bayiga, described the camp as a gift from the Kabaka to ensure people receive treatment, guidance, and financial options for healthcare.

“Many of our people suffer from illness, poverty, and lack of knowledge about where to seek help. This camp shows that healthcare is a critical need that many cannot easily access under current circumstances,” Bayiga said. He noted that while the Kabaka’s interventions have brought life-saving services closer to the people, the Kingdom alone cannot meet every health need.

He urged both the central government and the public to support health financing initiatives—particularly health insurance—to ensure sustainable access to care. Dr Bayiga also stressed the importance of prevention, noting that most illnesses seen at the camp were avoidable through lifestyle changes. He encouraged communities to embrace proper nutrition, regular exercise, and handwashing to combat lifestyle and communicable diseases.

Kyaggwe County Head (Ssekiboobo), Vincent Matovu, urged residents—especially the youth—to seek early diagnosis and treatment, with a focus on HIV/AIDS prevention. He thanked the Kabaka for prioritising the health of his subjects, noting that the camp complements ongoing projects, including a soon-to-be-completed hospital in Nyenga Sub-County.

The Tubeere Balamu programme has so far taken medical camps to several counties across Buganda, combining treatment with public health education. The initiative is improving access to care and increasing life expectancy by promoting regular check-ups and early detection of serious illnesses such as cancer.

