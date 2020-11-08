Teso ready for Amuriat’s unveiling of the FDC manifesto

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) in Teso-Soroti regional office is ready to host their presidential candidate Eng. Patrick Amuriat Oboi as he launches his manifesto ahead of the 2021 general election on Monday 9th at Soroti sports grounds.

Addressing the media on Sunday morning at Soroti FDC office, Javans Peter Odikor, the acting regional general secretary says everything has been put in place so as to ensure the manifesto launch goes successfully.

Amuriat was dully nominated to contest in Uganda’s 2021 elections on the FDC ticket by the Electoral Commission last week.

“We have informed all the security organs in the district. Electoral Commission national level and Soroti police have given us a go ahead, we want thank police for honoring our request to allow the function to proceed and being well aware of COVID-19 health guidelines, we have invited not more than 70 people and we encourage them to be observe the SOPs,” said Odikor.

He says a group of party members will receive the party president from Bukedea district at Fika Salama, a police checkpoint, a board between Mbale and Bukedea entering to Teso region. They will lead him through Kumi municipality, parts of Ngora district where he will wave to supporters and then proceed up to Awoja bridge police checkpoint where another team will pick him and take him straight to Soroti sports ground where he will address the party members and later launch his manifesto.

Amuriat who hails from Kumi district once represented Kumi County constituency in 2001-2016. But when he contested in the newly created Kamyum County for the MP seat, he lost to Ismail Orot, former LC5 chairperson.

After his nomination last week, he said the FDC manifesto is based on three pillars; the transition of power, addressing the post Covid-19 pandemic and the medium and long term development programmes for the nation.

Paul Omer, the envoy to Amuriat’s presidential campaigns who is also the interim mayor Soroti city says the national campaign team has complied with Amuriat’s request. Omer says Soroti FDC party is prepared for the unveiling.

He condemned the police’s brutal acts. During the nomination last week, Amuriat was beaten by police and taken to the nomination center barefooted while opposition presidential Robert Kyagulanyi of NUP was violently arrested after his nomination.

Meanwhile, regional police spokesperson David Mudong says the FDC president is welcome to Soroti but warned against any illegal procession calling on FDC leadership to restrain their supporters.

“We shall not allow any illegal procession, given the fact that the country is facing the deadly coronavirus, we don’t expect the FDC to come with hundreds of people for just a launch,” says Mudong.

