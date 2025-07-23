Ssekikubo, Kabatsi petition NRM EC over alleged irregularities in Sembabule primaries

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Sembabule District Woman MP Joy Kafula Kabatsi and incumbent Lwemiyaga County MP Theodore Ssekikubo have jointly petitioned the Electoral Commission, contesting the declaration of Brig. Gen. Emmanuel Rwashande as winner of the recently concluded National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries.

The two veteran politicians allege that the electoral process was marred by serious irregularities, including ballot stuffing, voter intimidation, military interference, and manipulation of results—all of which, they argue, fundamentally undermine the credibility of the outcome.

Kabatsi, who also contested in the primaries, expressed frustration over what she described as being sidelined in both public and media discourse. She said the focus has mainly been on the rivalry between Ssekikubo and Rwashande, yet she too was actively in the race. Kabatsi claims her votes were deliberately substituted in favor of Rwashande, who was then wrongfully declared the winner.

Both Kabatsi and Ssekikubo accuse Rwashande’s camp of orchestrating a violent and fraudulent campaign. They allege that voters were ferried in from Kampala, vote tallies were inflated in certain strongholds, and ballots cast in their favor were either discarded or not counted at all. In addition, some of their polling agents and supporters were reportedly denied access to polling stations or violently dispersed.

Ssekikubo has further highlighted a deliberate communication blackout on polling day. He attributes this to the targeted vandalism of telecom masts in the area—a sophisticated operation he believes could only have been carried out by individuals with access to state resources. He specifically pointed to the involvement of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), and claimed that such interference could only have been sanctioned by top officials like Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces.

According to Ssekikubo, soldiers under Gen. Muhoozi’s command were deployed to tilt the election in Rwashande’s favor. He alleges the military intimidated voters, took control of the electoral process, and detained election officials, making it impossible to conduct a free and fair vote. He also revealed that he was shot at during the violence—marking the second time such an incident has occurred during his political career.

He described the events as a “power grab” orchestrated by Rwashande through military force.

The petitioners also raised concerns over the alleged use of advanced technologies to manipulate evidence. Ssekikubo claims Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools were used to alter security visuals, including the fabrication of images. One such image reportedly showed a deceased man edited to appear as though he was holding a stone—an altered photo that was allegedly presented to the President to support a false narrative.

Both Kabatsi and Ssekikubo maintain that the NRM primaries in Sembabule were neither free nor fair. They assert that the process was hijacked by state and military actors, and that Rwashande’s declaration as winner was premature and illegitimate. The duo is now demanding the nullification of the results and calling for a fresh, transparent election that upholds the will of the voters.

Their petitions are among more than 250 that have been submitted to the NRM Election Tribunal so far. Brig. Gen. Rwashande, who is listed as a respondent in the petition, is yet to be formally summoned to file his defense. It should be noted that this is not the first time Ssekikubo has challenged Rwashande.

He previously sought to block Rwashande’s nomination on grounds that he lacked the academic qualifications required to contest for a parliamentary seat—a bid that was ultimately unsuccessful.

