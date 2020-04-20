Six COVID-19 patients discharged from Mulago, another truck driver positive

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | An additional six patients have been discharged from Mulago Specialised Hospital after fully recovering from Coronavirus disease -COVID-19. The patients have tested negative on two different occasions after treatment.

The Ministry of Health Spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyona says that another two patients were discharged on Saturday, which now brings the total number of recoveries to 28, within a space of one week. The first group of recovered COVID-19 patients, including the index case, was discharged last Saturday from Entebbe hospital.

Other recovered patients from Mulago, Adjumani and Hoima Hospital were also discharged during the week. Uganda now remains with 27 active cases.

Later in the day, the Ministry of Health announced another truck driver entering through Malaba has tested positive.

This brings to four the number of truck drivers who have tested positive for the viral disease.

The latest case is a 27-year-old Kenyan truck driver who entered Uganda through Malaba border on Sunday. He is part of 1,114 truck drivers that were tested for the viral disease on Sunday. Dr. Henry Mwebesa, the Director General of Health Services, said in a statement all efforts are on to find the truck driver. “We are tracing the driver and hope to trace him.

The time between, which he was tested and the results released, was not very long. So we don’t think he went very far,” Dr. Mwebesa said. Once found, the driver is expected to provide the list of all the people he came into contact with. The Health Ministry is already tracing over 85 people who are believed to have come into contact with the Ugandan and Kenyan drivers that tested positive earlier.

The Ugandan truck driver was the first to test positive is currently receiving treatment at Entebbe General Hospital. The second case was a Kenyan driver who was driven back to his country. The third case was a Tanzanian national on Friday.

Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng has cautioned Ugandans along the highways against interacting with the truck drivers to contain the spread of the virus. Even with the new confirmed case, the Health Ministry insists that Uganda has only 55 COVID-19 confirmed. Once located, the 27 year old truck driver will be repatriated to Kenya to receive treatment.

*****

URN