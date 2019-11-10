Rubanda District fails to attract key staff

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Seven departments in Rubanda district local government are lacking key staff.

The district currently operates without a District Production Officer, Health Officer, District Engineer and Deputy Chief Administrative Officer. The others are Natural Resources Officer, District Community Development Officer and District Internal Auditor.

Efforts by District Service Commission to advertise for the vacant positions have failed to yield positive response.

The absence of the staff has affected service delivery.

Wilberforce Korugyendo, Rubanda District Planning Officer says that since 2016 when the district was carved out of Kabale, they have failed to attract staff.

Korugyendo says that the district service commission has advertised for the vacant position for more than three times and have failed to receive applicants.

Korugyendo also says that some of the applicants lack the requirements.

Justus Kakwenza Owoyesiga, Rubanda district councillor representing Nyamweru Sub County says that failure for the district to attract heads of department has hindered service delivery.



Robert Kakuru Byamugisha, the executive director of Kick Corruption out of Uganda (KICK-U) says that the lack of key staff has been worsened by the tendency of corruption by political leaders who influence District Service Commission to employ workers of their choice.

Kenneth Jogo Biryabarema, the Rubanda LCV Chairperson, says that though seven departments have failed to attract personnel, the general staffing level of the district stands at 80 percent.

Biryabarema, however, says that there are plans to promote the available staff to fill the gaps.

******

URN

// Cue in: “ ekizibu kyabakozi neinga…

Cue out:…of departments.”//