Riders of Kenyan registered motorcycles desert Busia town over URA crackdown

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 1,000 boda-boda riders in Busia have deserted the business because of the ongoing operations by Uganda Revenue Authority-URA on Kenyan registered motorcycles.

According to URA estimates, there are over 2,000 Kenyan registered motorcycles operating illegally in Busia district.

The owners of the impounded Kenyan registered motorcycles are being subjected to a fine of between Shillings 300,000 to Shillings 600,000.

This has prompted many of the motorcycle owners to hide them for fear of being impounded by URA and paying the hefty fines.

George Magero, the chairman Nekuku stage in Lunyo sub-county says over 50 Kenyan registered motorcycles have been operating on their stage.

He however says that the riders have hidden the motorcycles because of the operations. Less than 5 riders with Uganda registered motorcycles are operating on the stage.

Joseph Ojambo, the chairperson Busia Joint Motorcycle Boda-Boda Rider’s Association, says that the operations have affected their operations especially in trading centers and rural areas.

He appealed to Busia district authorities to intervene because the boda-boda industry had employed several youths in the area.

James Wabwire, a boda-boda rider says that the motorcycle business has enabled him to sustain his family, saying that he doesn’t have any alternative should the tax body take his motorcycle.

Geoffrey Ongwabe, the National chairperson cross border trade says that they have engaged URA and heads of security to at least relax the operations targeting Kenyan registered motorcycles and sensitise the riders on the right procedure to own a motorcycle with foreign number plates.

Duncan Kakonge, the URA manager Eastern region says that the riders were given a grace period of 3 months and sensitized through local radio stations to legalize their bikes but they remained adamant.

******

URN