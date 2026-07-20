Museveni to join Parliament in paying tribute to Gen. Moses Ali

Kampala, Uganda | URN | President Yoweri Museveni will on Tuesday join Parliament in paying tribute to former First Deputy Prime Minister and Adjumani East MP, Gen. Moses Ali, before his body is flown to his ancestral home in Adjumani district. In a communication to Members of Parliament, Government Chief Whip Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng said the President would attend a special parliamentary sitting scheduled for Tuesday morning.

“I have received information that H.E. the President will join us to pay tribute to Hon. Gen. Moses Ali in Parliament on Tuesday, 21st July 2026, at 9.00 am,” Dr. Aceng said. She urged legislators to arrive early to facilitate security arrangements ahead of the President’s arrival. “I humbly request members to come early by 8.00 am and conclude security checks on time,” she said. Dr. Aceng said immediately after the parliamentary eulogy, the late Gen. Ali’s body would be transported to his home district.

“The body will then be flown to Adjumani the same day after the eulogy,” she said. She added that the veteran politician would be laid to rest on Wednesday. “The Gen will be laid to rest on Wednesday at Adjumani in his ancestral home,” Dr. Aceng said. Gen. Moses Ali, one of Uganda’s longest-serving politicians and statesmen, died on Saturday after decades of public service in various senior government positions.

His death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from leaders across the country, with the parliamentary sitting expected to be one of the key national events held in his honour before his final send-off. On Sunday, hundreds of muslims converged at Naguru, IUIU Kibuli Campus, Kibuli Mosque and the National Mosques in Kampala, where they held funeral prayers for the deceased’s body.