Reflecting on people and technology as world celebrates AI DAY

National AI Day: Our unexpected therapy sessions with AI

COMMENT | PATRICIA UWIMBABAZI | If someone had told me a few years ago that people would turn to artificial intelligence for advice, feedback, and everyday conversations, I would probably have imagined a robot sitting behind a desk asking, “How can I help you today?” Yet here we are.

As we celebrate National AI Day this week, one of the most fascinating developments in technology is not just how AI is transforming businesses, automating processes or improving productivity. It is how AI is becoming a trusted thought partner for millions of people around the world.

As technology becomes increasingly embedded in our daily lives, people are looking for smarter and more accessible ways to navigate decisions, solve problems, generate ideas, and make sense of an ever-growing volume of information. AI-powered tools are stepping into this space, offering instant access to knowledge, guidance and perspective whenever it is needed.

Today, people use AI for far more than drafting documents or analyzing data. They use it to brainstorm ideas, prepare for interviews, refine presentations, work through challenges, plan projects, learn new skills and even gain a fresh perspective on personal or professional situations. Its appeal lies in its accessibility; it is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ready to engage whenever questions arise. What fascinates me most is not that AI can respond intelligently but that people have become comfortable thinking alongside it. In many ways, this reflects a shift in how we interact with technology. AI is no longer simply a tool we use; it is increasingly becoming a tool we converse with.

A quiet shift is taking place in the relationship between people and technology. Advances in generative AI, machine learning and natural language processing have made interactions more intuitive and personalized than ever before. Beyond automation, AI is increasingly helping people process information, uncover insights, evaluate options and make more informed decisions.

Perhaps the most unexpected contribution of artificial intelligence is not its ability to process vast amounts of data or generate instant answers. It is its ability to make knowledge, insight and guidance more accessible to everyone.

Interestingly, AI’s most human-like role may not be as an assistant or analyst, but as a patient listener, one that helps people organize their thoughts, challenge assumptions, and gain clarity in moments of uncertainty.

As we mark National AI Day this week, the conversation should extend beyond what artificial intelligence can automate to how it can empower people to think better, learn faster and solve problems more effectively. The true measure of AI’s success will not be how intelligent it becomes but how responsibly, ethically and safely it is used to improve lives, create opportunities and support human potential.

In a world that is becoming increasingly complex, AI is proving to be more than just a technological breakthrough; it is becoming a trusted companion in how we work, learn, create and grow, and that may be one of the most significant innovations of our time.

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Patricia Uwimbabazi is a Ugandan mental health, innovation and tech leader