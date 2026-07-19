Gen. Moses Ali to receive state funeral as burial programme takes shape

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The late Gen. Moses Ali will be accorded a state funeral following a directive by President Yoweri Museveni, with the official burial programme expected to be released on Sunday after consultations between the government and the family.

The Minister of State for Defence, Huda Olero, announced the development on Saturday after meeting members of Gen. Ali’s family at Nakasero Hospital.

She said the Minister for the Presidency, Milly Babalanda, will communicate the official programme following a harmonisation meeting with the family scheduled for Sunday.

According to a tentative programme released by the family, funeral activities will begin on Sunday with special Islamic prayers in Kampala.

The first funeral prayer (Salat al-Janazah) will be held at Naguru Mosque at 10:00 a.m., where Gen. Ali regularly worshipped. The body will then be taken to Kibuli Mosque for a second funeral prayer at 2:00 p.m. before the final prayer is held at the Uganda National Mosque in Old Kampala at 4:00 p.m., to be led by the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje.

After the prayers, the body will be returned to Gen. Ali’s residence in Naguru for an overnight vigil. On Monday morning, the body will lie in state at Parliament before being transferred to Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in the afternoon for public viewing.

It will later be airlifted to the West Nile sub-region ahead of the final funeral rites. Gen. Moses Ali is expected to be laid to rest at his ancestral home in Adjumani District on Tuesday, July 21.

Gen. Ali died on Saturday at Nakasero Hospital, where he had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit for several days following recurring heart-related complications.