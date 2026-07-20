Xi calls for equitable global AI governance, unveils new cooperation body

SHANGHAI | Xinhua | Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday announced the creation of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO) and called for joint efforts to build a just and equitable system for global AI governance.

“All countries should take a people-centered approach and develop AI for the positive and for good. We should ensure that AI is an important driver for shared prosperity and common security,” Xi said while addressing the opening ceremony of the 2026 World AI Conference (WAIC) and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai.

China is a global leader in AI development. In 2025, its core AI industries were worth over 1.2 trillion yuan (about 176.6 billion U.S. dollars), while the number of AI enterprises nationwide exceeded 6,200.

The country’s open-source large AI models have been downloaded more than 10 billion times in total, continuing to create new and broader opportunities for global cooperation in AI innovation.

This photo taken on July 16, 2026 shows the exterior view of the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

The world has entered an unprecedented period of active innovation on AI technologies, Xi said in his keynote address. He raised questions about how humans can get along with thinking machines, how security can be ensured when algorithm is part of decision-making, how ethical challenges by technologies can be tackled through adaptive governance, and how AI for all can be realized when the divide keeps widening.

“These questions demand serious consideration and real answers from the whole international community,” he said.

Xi stressed the need for adhering to the principles of openness and win-win and boosting innovation-driven development, strengthening risk-awareness and ensuring that AI is secure and controllable, encouraging inclusiveness and promoting mutual learning between civilizations, and advocating solidarity and improving global governance.

“We should jointly oppose overstretching the national security concept in the field of AI and placing one country’s security over that of others,” he said.

The important role of the United Nations should be recognized in global AI governance, Xi noted, calling for enhancing alignment and coordination on AI development strategies, governance rules and technical standards.

“We must carry out extensive international cooperation and help Global South countries with capacity building to bridge the AI and digital divides, promote sustainable development, and prevent creating new historical injustice in AI,” he said.

As a responsible major country, China is always committed to providing international public goods relating to AI, said Xi, who proposed the Global AI Governance Initiative in 2023.

Robots are seen at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, east China, July 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

The country has also provided Chinese solutions for global AI governance through various efforts, including the launch of the AI Capacity-Building Action Plan for Good and for All and the AI Plus International Cooperation Initiative.

“AI development should not be a solo performance by a single country, but a symphony of international cooperation,” said the Chinese president.

The establishment of the WAICO, Xi said, is a major move by China to answer the call of the Global South and unite the international community together to promote vigorously AI development and governance. “It will be an important milestone in the history of AI development,” he said. Twenty-nine countries have signed the agreement on the organization’s creation as its founding members.

To further advance global AI capacity building, China will provide developing countries with 5,000 opportunities in AI training and seminar programs in the next five years, Xi pledged.

China will develop international AI application cooperation centers with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the League of Arab States, the African Union, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS. It will also enable 30 countries to use the AI-powered meteorological warning system, known as MAZU, to safeguard homes around the world, Xi said.

Workers arrange exhibition stalls at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, east China, July 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

China has hosted the WAIC annually since 2018 as a key platform to forge global AI partnerships to unlock AI’s benefits for all. Themed “AI Partnership for a Brighter Future,” this year’s event includes more than 140 forums, bringing together 1,400 guests from home and abroad.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres delivered speeches at the opening ceremony.

Speaking highly of China’s contribution to advancing global AI governance, they said the opportunities and challenges brought by AI know no borders and should be seized and addressed by all parties.

They expressed confidence that the WAICO will play an important role to this end. ■