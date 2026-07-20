Spain wins FIFA World Cup 2026

NEW YORK | Xinhua | Substitute Ferran Torres scored in extra time as Spain beat 10-man Argentina 1-0 to win the World Cup final on Sunday.

Torres, a 62nd-minute replacement for Mikel Oyarzabal, put Spain ahead in the 106th minute, finishing a swift attacking move with a powerful shot into the roof of the net.

Argentina was forced to play all of extra time with only 10 men following Enzo Fernandez’s dismissal for an ugly challenge on Pau Cubarsi.

The result gave Spain its second World Cup title and first since 2010. Argentina, which had been aiming to become the first back-to-back champion since Brazil in 1962, saved its worst performance of the tournament for the final, having been unbeaten until Sunday.

Playing in his sixth and likely last World Cup, Argentina captain Lionel Messi was limited to only a few dangerous moments late in the game as Spain gave him little room to operate.

Spain took the initiative early, controlling possession and looking more incisive when going forward. Lamine Yamal forced a block from Emiliano Martinez after being released by Dani Olmo and the Argentine goalkeeper again intervened shortly after to deny Oyarzabal.

Argentina rarely forayed inside its final third as Messi and Julian Alvarez struggled for opportunities and space. Marc Cucurella posed a constant threat on Spain’s left flank and fired a long-range effort narrowly wide just before halftime.

Argentina continued to labor after the interval. Moments after the restart, Rodrigo De Paul lost possession in midfield and Alex Baena surged forward only to see his deflected shot saved by Martinez.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper then spilled a chance from Olmo before gathering a tame Torres header from the resultant corner.

Spain moved the ball with greater authority as the game progressed. Substitute Pedri shot straight at Martinez when he had time and space to do better and Facundo Medina did well to punt the ball out of danger after Yamal’s run and cross.

Argentina’s defense was under siege and it could thank Martinez for not conceding late in normal time. He was again on hand to palm away Cubarsi’s dipping attempt before turning Yamal’s free-kick around the post.

Fernandez was dismissed in the third minute of stoppage time for clipping Cubarsi as the Barcelona defender stormed forward on the counterattack, earning him a second booking.

Spain had the better chances early in extra-time but Martinez kept his team in the game with a fingertip save from Nico Williams’ header.

The deadlock was finally broken when Nico Williams met Pedro Porro’s cross at the back post, heading the ball into the path of Torres who swept home a powerful finish to leave Martinez with no chance.

Giuliano Simeone had a chance to equalize but sent a shot over the bar following a corner as Spain held on to seal the title. ■