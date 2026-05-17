Residents accuse Namalu Police of extorting money for justice

Nakapiripiri, Uganda | URN | Residents of Namalu Sub-County in Nakapiripirit District have accused officers at Namalu Police Station of demanding money from people reporting cases.

The allegations came up on Friday during a community baraza at Namalu Police Station.

The meeting was organized by the police with support from the International Justice Mission to raise awareness about gender-based violence and ways to reduce it in households.

Those who turned up for the Baraza used the forum to confront officers over what they described as routine extortion.

Multiple residents told the gathering that police ask for money when cases are reported, and that suspects are charged for the nights spent in custody. Locals referred to the charge as a “lodge fee.”

Simon Lomer, a former detainee, said he spent a night in the cells and was asked to pay for “lodge fees” when seeking a police bond.

“Because of the fears to be taken to Nakapiripirit CPS, we are forced to pay the money so that we are released from the police station,” Lomer said.

He questioned whether officers were being paid salaries or were relying on money collected from people at the counter.

Florence Iriama, another resident from Namalu Trading Centre, said victims of assault are given Police Form 3 and told to photocopy it, despite having no money. “Police should make it clear, are we supposed to pay for the form 3, or is it just a crisis in the police station?” she asked.

Elder Paulo Nawot said language barriers worsen the problem. He said most people in Karamoja are illiterate, and when they report cases, counter staff who don’t speak the local language ask them to hire translators.

According to Nawot, it is those hired translators who demand money while claiming to help victims.

Angelina Longes said corruption was fueling crime in the area. She alleged that suspects who pay money are released and return to the community emboldened. She suggested that suspects arrested in Namalu should be transferred to police stations outside the sub-county to prevent collusion.

“These criminals have created a better relationship with the police officers, so I suggest that when they are arrested, let them be taken to a far police station where they can’t familiarize themselves with the personnel,” Longes said.

Other elders echoed the complaints. Luka Lotim said officers prioritize arresting money over arresting criminals, while Apa Lokeris said all officers posted to Namalu were “thieves” and called for a full transfer and replacement of the team.

Nakapiripirit District Police Commander Geoffrey Egwangu said he would investigate the claims. He urged residents to report officers who solicit bribes, noting that such acts are illegal and usually done secretly.

Egwangu also faulted the community for agreeing to pay officers. “They should always resist extortions, and they wait to see who arrests them for failing to pay money,” he said.

On the issue of Form 3, Egwangu said the station lacks enough forms, which is why victims are advised to photocopy. He promised to supply more forms to stop people from spending money on photocopying.

He added that suspects have a right to police bond while investigations continue, and that the bond is free of charge.

“A suspect has a right to request a police bond as we continue investigating the case. However, that does not mean he or she is free; that is why we ask for sureties, and also the suspect shall continue reporting to the station. It doesn’t mean he paid money for the release,” Egwangu explained.

The International Justice Mission, which supported the baraza, works with communities and law enforcement across Karamoja to strengthen access to justice and reduce gender-based violence.