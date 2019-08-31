Prof. Omaswa wins Global Health Award in Tokyo

Kampala, Uganda | FLAVIA NASSAKA | Uganda’s Prof. Francis Gervase Omaswa has won the third Noguchi Africa Prize Award in the category of medical services to Africa and the world. He has today received the Third Hideyo Noguchi Africa Prize from Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD).

He won the award jointly with Dr. Jean-Jacques Muyembe-Tamfum from the DRC for his research to confront Ebola and other deadly viruses and efforts to train legions of disease-fighters.

The prize honors individuals with outstanding achievements in the field of medical research and medical services to combat infectious and other diseases in Africa.

Omaswa who is also Executive Director of African Center for Global Health and Social Transformation (ACHEST), a non-governmental organisation received a plague from the Japanese Prime Minister at the closing ceremony of the 7th Tokyo International Conference on Africa Development that’s attended by over 20 African heads of state.

“I am delighted and humbled. I thank the Government of Japan, Government and People of Uganda, my wife and family, friends and colleagues for the support and partnership over the years.

I call upon all Ugandan, African and people everywhere to serve willingly, diligently and selflessly knowing that the world is always watching us,” Prof. Amaswa said recently of the award.

The cardio thoracic surgeon has headed the Uganda Heart Institute, served as Chancellor of Busitema University and served as the Director General of Health Service under the health Ministry.

He is now being rewarded for what he has done at a global level while serving on boards of Global Stop TB Partnership, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, Independent Review Committee of GAVI – the Vaccine Alliance and as founder and Executive Director of the Global Health Workforce Alliance.

The Prize comprises a citation, medal and an honorarium of 100 million yen (approximately 1 million US dollars).

