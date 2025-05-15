President Museveni appoints Simon Kaheru to coordinate communications in government

Govt Forms National Strategic Communication Committee to Coordinate Messaging

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has inaugurated a National Strategic Communication Committee (NSCC) to harmonize official communication and enhance Uganda’s global image, particularly in the tourism sector.

The committee stems from President Yoweri Museveni’s April 19, 2023, directive, issued during a meeting with a Serbian business delegation launching the Trade Frontier Fund. He urged a coordinated communication effort across key ministries to preserve Brand Uganda, especially during national emergencies.

“I ask all government institutions to harmonize communication on the matter of tourism as an export,” President Museveni directed. “Not everybody should speak anyhow, as this undermines the centrality of Brand Uganda in foreign markets. This committee should meet monthly or as necessary to set the agenda for the country’s communication outputs.”

The President emphasized the importance of striking a balance between public health communication and sustaining economic growth. “This must be done professionally. I will ask my office to work with the Ministry of ICT to develop procedures and assert influence on this issue,” he added.

While commissioning the committee, State Minister for ICT, Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo, said the initiative seeks to eliminate uncoordinated messaging that can damage Uganda’s reputation, especially during crises. “When we are not joined up, it adversely impacts Uganda’s international image and economic prospects,” she stated.

The @GovUganda has today commissioned the National Strategic Communications Committee (NSCC), a body (composed of public & private sector) tasked with coordinating & centralizing all government communication to promote a more accurate & unified national image.

Ssebugwawo challenged the committee to guide and shape the narrative on Uganda across both local and international media. “Your role is central in defining Uganda’s image, promoting a balanced, accurate, and constructive national narrative. Undertake this assignment with professionalism and patriotism,” she urged.

Dr. Amina Zawedde, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, disclosed that although the NSCC was officially launched this week, it has been operating unofficially since October 2024. “Shaping the country’s perception is a collective responsibility. The consequences of poor communication affect everyone,” she said.

Zawedde called for a unified, strategic communication approach to market Uganda and promote tourism. She encouraged starting with “low-hanging fruits” due to limited financial resources, stressing that communication investments take time to yield results. “The committee should prioritize crisis communication, which is central to the negative narratives often associated with Uganda,” she added.

Odrek Rwabogo, Chairperson of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development (PACEID), emphasized the importance of unity in advancing Uganda’s international image.

He revealed that President Museveni appointed Simon Kaheru as the chairperson of the committee. The committee includes Edith Nakalema from the State House Investors Protection Unit, Doreen Katusiime, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Tourism, Dr. Charles Olaro from the Ministry of Health, and Sandor Walusimbi, the Presidential Press Secretary.

Other members are Allan Mugisha from PACEID, Colonel Deo Akiiki, the UPDF spokesperson, ACP Rusoke Kituuma from the Uganda Police Force, and Marcella Karekye from the Government Citizen Interaction Centre (GCIC). Also on the committee are Amos Wekesa from Great Lakes Safaris representing the private sector, Margaret Kafeero from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ofwono Opondo from the Uganda Media Centre.

The list continues with Cleopas Ndorere from the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives, Amina Zawedde from the Ministry of ICT, Charlotte Kemigyisha from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), and Emmanuel Ainebyoona from the Ministry of Health.

Rwabogo said the Ministry of ICT, under Minister Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, will coordinate the committee’s work. “The structure of our work should include research, training, technical support, and leadership,” he explained.

