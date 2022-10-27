Police officer remanded over theft of exhibits

Nakapiripirit, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nakapiripirit Grade One Magistrate has remanded a police officer attached to Nakapiripirit central police station for stealing fourteen jerricans of illicit alcohol.

Constable Abel Hasahya, was on Wednesday arraigned before court following accusations that he connived with other two civilians to break into a police store, stealing the alcohol that was impounded from the waragi dealers.

Micheal Longole, the Mt Moroto Police spokesperson said the alcohol was kept in the stores where non staff are not allowed to access, but surprisingly all the 14 jerricans full of crude waragi varnished.

Longole said they noticed that the waragi had disappeared on October 19th, 2022, and they immediately opened a case of store breaking and theft. He said that their intelligence led to the arrest of their own officer, who was spotted picking jerricans of waragi from the stores where it had been kept.

According to Longole, police constable Hasahya was arrested with other two civilians who helped him to transport the waragi to an unknown destination.

He said the suspects confessed to have committed the crime, and the two other civilians were exonerated from the charge by court.

Longole warned that police as an institution does not condone indiscipline from its officers, and any officer who commits crime will be dealt with according to the law.

The suspect appeared before Nakapiripirit Grade One Magistrate Denis Aruwothto, to answer charges against him and was remanded to Namalu government prison.

*****

URN